Manchester United Fail To Go Ahead Of Manchester City

Manchester United have not moved ahead of Manchester City ahead of the Premier League Champions' clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday.

Erik Ten Haag's managed to come from behind against City last weekend to go just one point behind their rivals and go nine points behind top of the league Arsenal however they couldn't build on that victory.

They travelled to Crystal Palace needing a win in London to go ahead of City and to make a statement to prove that they are in the title race for good.

However the United supporters will be going home disappointed due to a injury time equaliser.

IMAGO / PA Images

Michael Olise's last minute screamer helps Manchester City

In the first half Manchester United had a tough encounter with Crystal Palace having some chances to take the lead.

With a couple of minutes to go before half-time though they took the lead through a clinical strike from Bruno Fernandes after Christian Eriksen ghosted into the box and pulled the ball back to him.

It looked like The Red Devils were managing the game well in the second half until Casemiro got booked with ten minutes to go meaning he would be suspended for the massive game against Arsenal on the weekend.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

After that demoralising booking Palace put the pressure on and they had a free-kick from what looked like a tough angle in stoppage time.

However Michael Olise struck the ball superbly with it hitting the crossbar and going in to give all City fans something to cheer.

United moved level on points with Manchester City when it could have been so much more.

More Manchester City Coverage

· The Story Of Qatar 2022: A World Cup Finals Which Will Live Long In The Memory

· Lionel Messi Wins The Greatest World Cup Final We Will Ever See

· Manchester City Are Interested In Rafael Leao

· Report: Manchester City Set Sights On England Duo, Both Experience Impressive World Cup Campaign

· Arsenal Versus Manchester City Date Confirmed

· Report: Manchester City Could Face Shock Exit Of Defensive Duo