    • November 8, 2021
    Man United Icon Reveals Push for Former Club to Sign Man City Star

    Former Manchester United player Gary Neville has revealed he told the club to sign now-Manchester City star Joao Cancelo when he was coming through the ranks at Valencia.
    Joao Cancelo won Man of the Match, yet again, from Sky Sports' co-commentator Gary Neville after his thrilling performance in the Manchester derby on Saturday afternoon.

    The Portuguese international caused the first goal, with his left-footed cross turned into the United goal by Eric Bailly. Minutes before half-time, he was the provider again, setting up Bernardo Silva to double City's lead.

    After a year of integration, Cancelo has reinvigorated the full-back role and is contributing attacking numbers you'd expect of a left-winger. 

    Speaking on the Gary Neville Podcast post-match, the ex-Manchester United star was discussing the game and revealed an interesting insight into Cancelo's development from his time working with the full-back at Valencia. 

    "I loved him when he was out there. There was a vulnerability about him as he was so young," Neville told Sky Sports.

    "He's so hard on himself, in training he used to be his (own) critic. If he made a mistake, he'd throw his arms on the ground and start cursing himself and I used to say to him "give yourself a break"

    Neville continued, "I had him as a very young player at Valencia but you could just see exceptional talent. I made calls back to England, you could imagine which club I'm talking about, saying "if you'd ever take a young player, he's one you'd take."

    If it wasn't obvious, the club he's referring to is his old employer, Manchester United. 

    Ultimately, the Red Devils didn't pursue Joao Cancelo - and via Juventus - the 27-year-old joined Manchester City and has turned into one of the best full-backs in Europe.

