Manchester United Legend Calls 'Top-Class' Kevin De Bruyne the Best Midfielder in the Premier League

Paul Scholes hailed Kevin De Bruyne as the best midfielder in the Premier League after his dazzling display in Manchester City's 4-1 win over Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester City put their local rivals to the sword at the weekend as a brace each from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez capped a dominating display from the Premier League champions against Manchester United.

After sealing their berth in the FA Cup quarter-final with a 2-0 win over Peterborough last week, Pep Guardiola's side made it three wins from three by seeing off Ralf Rangnick's Reds, who were simply unable to cope with the quality possessed by the league leaders in attack.

De Bruyne, who scored twice for the Sky Blues in the first-half before setting up Riyad Mahrez for a splendid third just past the hour-mark, put in one of his best performances in a Manchester City shirt as he ran the show alongside the likes of Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden.

Reflecting on his former club's defeat to City, Paul Scholes lauded Kevin De Bruyne for his five-star display from start to finish, with the Belgium international now sitting on 10 goals and eight assists in 31 appearances across all competitions this season.

Speaking to Premier League Productions after United's derby defeat in the east side of Manchester, Scholes said: "He (De Bruyne) is the best midfielder in the Premier League, probably the best in the world," as quoted by The Daily Mail.

"Every time he (De Bruyne) gets the ball, he is thinking about a goal. He's thinking about scoring or assisting a goal and that's a great attitude to have.

"I can't think of anybody else who touches him (De Bruyne). He does everything. It's alright when these footballers are great passers and keep possession well, but this lad scores goals, he makes goals, he defends, his passes are brilliant.

"He (De Bruyne) has got absolutely everything you want in a top-class midfielder and it's difficult to stop them (Manchester City) because they have got three or four of them.

"You think of Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden, they (Manchester City) have got a great team and they come from everywhere. They'll score goals."

