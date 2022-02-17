Manchester United Legend Claims Pep Guardiola Has 'Put His Middle Finger Up' to the Premier League

TV pundit and former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has 'put his middle finger up' at the rest of the Premier League this season, following the way in which the squad have commanded proceedings thus far.

With a nine-point lead at the top of the Premier League table after 25 games, Manchester City are in pole position to collect their fourth top-flight crown in five seasons - a staggering tally only matched by Manchester United before.

While second-place Liverpool still have time to chase down the Blues, as they look to reclaim the crown, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes that Manchester City have already done enough to secure the trophy.

"Points-wise it’s not over, but I just believe that (Manchester) City look too comfortable in their games. City look like they're in total control all the time," Rio Ferdinand said on his 'Vibe with Five' podcast.

He continued, "There's no topsy-turvy games or moments where you go 'oh my god they're on the ropes, they're going to get beat here'. They're in cruise control."

According to Ferdinand, Manchester City's supremacy in the league is even more impressive when you consider the fact that their is no centre-forward in the first-team squad.

"By the way, Pep Guardiola is doing this without a recognised striker in his team," Rio Ferdinand reiterated.

He continued, "He's basically put his middle finger up to the whole league and all of the media who were doubting him at the beginning of the season and said 'listen, have that and we're going to win the league doing it as well'."

Up next in Manchester City's hunt for the Premier League title, Pep Guardiola's side face a stern test, as Antonio Conte's Tottenham will visit the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening.

