Skip to main content
    •
    January 4, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Manchester United Legend Gary Neville Believes ‘One Big Question’ Will Define Man City This Season

    Gary Neville believes success in the Champions League is the 'next step' for Manchester City under Pep Guardiola.
    Author:
    and

    The Blues opened up a 10 point lead at the top of the Premier League after a dramatic 2-1 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. 

    Couple that with Chelsea and Liverpool sharing the points in an epic clash on Sunday, and it's been a perfect start to 2022 for Pep Guardiola's side.  

    There's now a two-week break from league action, with the Carabao Cup to resume and the FA Cup to commence - so it feels like a relevant point to pause and review the title race after a hectic winter period.

    Speaking on Sky Sports' Gary Neville podcast, the former Manchester United defender believes domestic success is not where Manchester City and Pep Guardiola will be judged this season.

    "I think the Champions League is the big question in 2022," Neville began.

    Read More

    "Obviously what happened last year in the final was hugely disappointing for the club and the fans, but this year I think that's where they've got to get to. For this time now, the next step has to be the Champions League."

    Manchester City will face Sporting CP in the last-16 of this year's competition, and Neville believes finally getting their hands on Europe's top prize will cement their place as one of the great sides in footballing history.

    "That's not saying that they've won the Premier League already - they haven't, but that's where they know they have to go and they have to go and win that trophy. 

    "And that will take them to a different level of feeling in the club and give them a history in the competition that they currently haven't got," the pundit concluded.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago1008562852h
    News

    Manchester United Legend Gary Neville Believes ‘One Big Question’ Will Define Man City This Season

    2 minutes ago
    imago1008913688h
    News

    "Nothing Compares to the Feeling of Scoring An Undeserved Last Minute Winner!" - A Week in the City

    28 minutes ago
    imago1008021888h
    Transfer Rumours

    PSG and Bayern Munich Hold Talks With Man City Winger - Premier League Club Wanting to Avoid Repeat of Previous Deals

    37 minutes ago
    City players cover Brentford Away
    News

    "The Energy Was Not the Same" - Man City Star Admits to Recent Struggles With Fatigue Following Arsenal Win

    3 hours ago
    imago1008708355h
    News

    Reported City Target Confirmed for Summer Exit, Club Maintain Interest in Harry Kane and Erling Haaland - Man City Transfer News and Rumours: January 3rd 2022

    14 hours ago
    sipa_35389074
    Transfer Rumours

    Manchester City Expected to Hold Talks With Mino Raiola Over Erling Haaland Deal THIS MONTH

    15 hours ago
    imago1008913639h
    News

    Five Players Who Could Leave Manchester City During the January Transfer Window

    15 hours ago
    imago1008578955h
    News

    Man City Star Wins Individual Award for December - Tottenham, Arsenal, and Chelsea Representatives Also Ranked

    19 hours ago