    • November 22, 2021
    One Manchester United Legend Glows About 'Special Culture' Instilled at Man City

    Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has described how Pep Guardiola has created a 'special culture' at Manchester City, since arriving at the club in the summer of 2016.
    After watching Manchester City dismantle Everton on Super Sunday - just a day after Manchester United's collapse away at Watford - it's fair to say Gary Neville wasn't feeling at his most positive.

    His two local rivals, City and Liverpool, are flying and his former side have just parted company with manager Ole Gunnar Solksjær after a flurry of very poor results - including a 2-0 Manchester derby defeat earlier this month.

    Discussing the news on the Gary Neville podcast, the player-turned-pundit was quick to compare the cultures of the two city rivals, and particularly pointed out what Manchester City created by bringing Pep Guardiola to the club. 

    "When I drive to Manchester City, not only do I see a football stadium, I see a DJ playing music outside, I see an atmosphere building, a fan experience, a spirit," Neville began.

    "I see a new 25,000-seater music arena being built, there's a world-class football academy."

    Neville continued, "Pep Guardiola has invested in restaurants [in Manchester], [Ferran] Soriano the Manchester City CEO - I live three doors down from - he's invested in restaurants. They've invested in places, they've bought apartments, they've invested into the city."

    Everything the Sky Sports pundit points out is correct.

    Manchester City have moulded their backroom staff at the Etihad Stadium around the arrival of Pep Guardiola, and it's proved to be a huge success on the pitch.

    "Pep Guardiola has created a culture and vibe at Manchester City that is special," Neville concluded.

    If Manchester United are to catch up with Manchester City, Chelsea, and Liverpool, they will almost certainly need their new interim boss to hit the ground running before they fall too far off the pace. 

