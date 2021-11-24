Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Manchester United Make Contact With Former Manchester City Premier League Winning Manager

    Manchester United's ongoing search for a replacement for the recently departed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taken them to a former employee of their city rivals, according to new information.
    Author:

    The Old Trafford club are searching for a long-term solution to their current managerial issues, with a whole host of names from across the continent linked with a switch to the club in recent days.

    The most prominent target has been the current Paris Saint-Germain head coach Mauricio Pochettino - who is in Manchester for the French club's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

    However, officials at Old Trafford have looked towards a former employee of the reigning Premier League champions, according to a new report from sources in Germany this week.

    According to the information of BILD's Head of Football Christian Falk, Manchester United have contacted former Manchester City manager and the current head coach of the Italian national team Roberto Mancini for the available managerial position. 

    Read More

    The response from the Italian coach was simple: No.

    Christian Falk says that Roberto Mancini responded to contact from Manchester United officials by stating that it is his duty to qualify for the next World Cup in Qatar with the Italian national team.

    It seems as though Manchester United will now have to continue their search elsewhere, and with problems surrounding any possible appointment of Mauricio Pochettino mid-season now emerging, an interim coach may be the solution.

    That could take the struggling Red Devils to the likes of Ernesto Valverde, Rudi Garcia, or possibly the former Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce - who has reportedly signalled an interest in the vacant position at the club he held a playing career with.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago0044649767h
    News

    Manchester United Make Contact With Former Manchester City Premier League Winning Manager

    53 seconds ago
    Etihad Stadium View
    Match Coverage

    Man City vs Paris Saint-Germain (Champions League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

    1 hour ago
    imago1008144752h
    News

    PSG Sustain Double Midfield Injury Blow Just Hours Ahead of Man City Champions League Clash

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35072414
    Match Coverage

    The Latest on Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Kylian Mbappe and the Complete Team News Ahead of Man City vs PSG (Champions League)

    1 hour ago
    imago0048974179h
    Match Coverage

    Raheem Sterling to Keep His Place, Riyad Mahrez to Start, Aymeric Laporte Dropped! - Predicted XI - Man City vs PSG (Champions League)

    2 hours ago
    imago1006120537h
    News

    Ilkay Gundogan Identifies Two Man City Rising Stars Who Have a "Bright Future"

    19 hours ago
    Brighton PR
    News

    Man City Suffer Fitness Blow as Star Forward Misses Training Ahead of Champions League Clash Against PSG

    20 hours ago
    Bernardo cover
    News

    "I Feel Like A Better Player Every Year" - Man City Star Pays Ultimate Compliment to Pep Guardiola and His Coaching Staff

    21 hours ago