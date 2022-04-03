Manchester United Managerial Candidate Erik ten Hag Reveals Insight of Working Closely With Manchester City's Pep Guardiola

Primary Manchester United managerial candidate and current Ajax boss Erik ten Hag has offered an insight into what he learned from Pep Guardiola in Germany, as the pair worked in close quarters at Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

During his time as Bayern Munich manager, Pep Guardiola would often be pictured exchanging ideas with Erik ten Hag - who was then in charge of the reserve team of the German giants.

As a result, it is unsurprising to see that the Ajax coach has been likened to the Manchester City tactician, due to prioritising a possession-heavy brand of football in the Eredivisie.

Emerging as one of the most sought-after managers in world football, and often linked with taking over at Manchester United in the coming summer, the Dutchman was recently quizzed about what he had learned from Pep Guardiola in Germany.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with German outlet SPORT1, Erik ten Hag said, "I like how (Pep) Guardiola brings his style to the team." "His teams are always offensively aligned - with adventure and freedom for the players. He doesn't just focus on winning, he wants to play attractive football." Much of the same can be said for the 52-year old, whose Ajax side have established a reputation for playing some of the most eye-catching football in Europe over the past few years. Scoring a staggering 20 goals, while winning every group game in the Champions League in the same campaign where they have registered 80 strikes in 27 league games, is an insight into their all-out attack approach to games.

The former FC Twente coach also went on to be questioned about his experience of working with Pep Guardiola at Bayern Munich, which will likely come as an exciting prospect to Manchester United supporters wanting to see the coach take over at Old Trafford ahead of next season.

“He (Pep Guardiola) was always very transparent, you were warmly welcomed at every training session," ten Hag explained. "You could always discuss his idea of football with him and learn from him. That was very valuable to me."

With the influence of the legendary Spanish coach is extremely evident in Erik ten Hag’s style of football, it is no surprise to see the Dutch manager being linked as his potential successor at Manchester City alongside rumours tying him to the pending Manchester United vacancy.

