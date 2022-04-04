Manchester United Managerial Candidate Receives Green Light from Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has described Manchester United's managerial candidate and current Ajax boss Erik ten Hag as an 'incredible person', commenting on how 'surprised' he was by his quality at Bayern Munich.

Since his meteoric rise as Ajax manager over the years, Erik ten Hag has often been compared to Pep Guardiola.

The Dutchman’s side play a similarly eye-catching brand of football, that is focused on dominating possession and recycling the ball instantly with the incorporation of their tireless high-press.

With ten Hag’s time as manager of Bayern Munich II during Pep Guardiola’s spell of being in charge of the senior team, the pair worked in close quarters, which has prompted the Spaniard to rave about the 52-year old.

"An incredible person, and human being," Pep Guardiola said of Erik ten Hag. "I was surprised at how humble and good (he was at Bayern Munich). The qualities he has, just look at his Ajax team in the last years. A joy to watch, in many, many things."

The Manchester City boss’ seal of approval is not just restricted to a few kind words, as he was keen about the idea of the Dutch manager coming in to step into his shoes as his replacement at the Etihad Stadium.

This aligns with several revelations about the Premier League champions considering the aforementioned idea, as it was reported by the Telegraph in December that City had added ten Hag to their managerial ‘shortlist’ as a potential Pep Guardiola successor.

In addition, it was also interestingly revealed that the 52-year old was associated with Sports Entertainment group as the Spanish boss’ brother and agent, Pere Guardiola.

Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail had also claimed that the in-demand coach was taking English lessons as he was prepared for his big break in the Premier League next summer.

Considering the number of factors at play, Pep Guardiola’s co-sign could well lead to the arrival of Erik ten Hag in the near future, although Manchester United are known to be pursuing the coach over a planned vacancy at Old Trafford this summer.

