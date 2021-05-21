Manchester United Opted Not To Sign Now Man City Star Two Years Ago - Player Shortlisted by Jose Mourinho

Now a fan favourite and an integral part of the Manchester City squad, reports on Friday have revealed how rivals Manchester United passed up on the opportunity to sign Ruben Dias two years ago.

United reportedly sent two scouts to Benfica to watch Ruben Dias play two years ago according to the latest reports, however decided to pass on the now-FWA Footballer of the year, opting to go for a more ‘proven’ centre-half.

Dias, who is also on course to scoop the PFA Player of the Year award, was watched by two now-rival scouts in April 2018, but the recruitment department was only receptive to signing a defender with more experience.

According to Samuel Luckhurst from Manchester Evening News, ex-Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho had Ruben Dias well placed on his radar, given his previous ties with Benfica and his relationship with the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes.

Manchester United however, opted to sign Harry Maguire from Leicester for £80 million instead.

The Portuguese defender acclimatised to Premier League football almost immediately after joining Manchester City for a reported £64.3 million back in September.

Playing 31 games so far this season, Ruben Dias has been involved in 22 victories, keeping 16 clean sheets along the way – and more importantly, has been a major asset in the side lifting the Premier League once again, and also reaching their first ever Champions League final.

Dias will be hoping to maintain his solid start to Premier League football this weekend, as Manchester City take on Everton at the Etihad Stadium in the final round of fixtures for the 2020/2021 season.

