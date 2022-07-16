Skip to main content

Manchester United Striker Marcus Rashford Speaks On Rivalry With Manchester City

Manchester United and Manchester City are two clubs who have been surrounded in rivalry since their inception. Just like AC Milan and Inter Milan, two cross city neighbours who are fueled by rivalry and competitiveness. Red vs Blue. 

"The noisy neighbours", as Sir Alex called City. They've become more noisy as of late.

Rashford

Marcus Rashford against Manchester City.

Marcus Rashford was speaking on "The Shop", alongside Lebron James and Daniel Kalulya, and spoke about the rivalry between the two clubs.

"But with City, it's a bit more like you don't like them, but you don't really have a reason not to like them".

"You just grow up and it's two Manchester sides".

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Rashford speaks about how the rivalry with Liverpool is deeper because of the history have. The rival with Manchester City is more about territory at the moment. 

Liverpool's success in the past means there is genuine hatred between the two clubs. It's a battle as to who's the best in England. Not just in the City.

But with City's recent success, which shows no signs of slowing down, the rivalry with Manchester United in generations to come is sure to be just as deep as the Liverpool and Manchester United one.

City have become the king's of Manchester in recent years, it doesn't seem like it will be long until they become the king's of England.

                                 Read More Manchester City Coverage

Nathan Ake
Features/Opinions

Will Manchester City's Search For A Centre-Back End Now That Nathan Ake Is Staying?

By Dylan Mcbennett22 minutes ago
Zinchenko
Transfer Rumours

Report: Arsenal Hope To Sign Oleksandr Zinchenko From Manchester City Next Week

By Jake Mahon25 minutes ago
Marc Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Marc Cucurella Deal Expected To Speed Up After Oleksandr Zinchenko To Arsenal Is Complete

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
Laporte vs RMA Away
News

Report: Aymeric Laporte Misses Out Of Manchester City's US Tour Due To Fitness

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
Zinchenko vs Pet Away
Transfer Rumours

Report: Arsenal And Manchester City Reach £30million Agreement For Oleksandr Zinchenko

By Dylan Mcbennett6 hours ago
Neymar
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Will Not Make A Move For PSG Forward Neymar This Summer

By Dylan Mcbennett7 hours ago
Sterling
Features/Opinions

Paul Merson: Manchester City May Regret Allowing Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus to Leave the Club

By Matt Skinner8 hours ago
Kounde
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Target Jules Kounde Set To Become New Barcelona Player

By Dylan Mcbennett9 hours ago