Manchester United Striker Marcus Rashford Speaks On Rivalry With Manchester City

Manchester United and Manchester City are two clubs who have been surrounded in rivalry since their inception. Just like AC Milan and Inter Milan, two cross city neighbours who are fueled by rivalry and competitiveness. Red vs Blue.

"The noisy neighbours", as Sir Alex called City. They've become more noisy as of late.

Marcus Rashford against Manchester City. IMAGO / PA Images

Marcus Rashford was speaking on "The Shop", alongside Lebron James and Daniel Kalulya, and spoke about the rivalry between the two clubs.

"But with City, it's a bit more like you don't like them, but you don't really have a reason not to like them".

"You just grow up and it's two Manchester sides".

Rashford speaks about how the rivalry with Liverpool is deeper because of the history have. The rival with Manchester City is more about territory at the moment.

Liverpool's success in the past means there is genuine hatred between the two clubs. It's a battle as to who's the best in England. Not just in the City.

But with City's recent success, which shows no signs of slowing down, the rivalry with Manchester United in generations to come is sure to be just as deep as the Liverpool and Manchester United one.

City have become the king's of Manchester in recent years, it doesn't seem like it will be long until they become the king's of England.

