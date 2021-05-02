Manchester United vs Liverpool POSTPONED following fan protests

Manchester United's Premier League clash against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon has been postponed, after a protest against the home club's ownership saw fans break in to Old Trafford.

Manchester United's Premier League clash against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon has been postponed, after a protest against the home club's ownership saw fans break in to Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side had been scheduled to take on Jurgen Klopp's men from 4:30PM, with the game potentially having major implications on the direction of the Premier League trophy - with a win for the away side meaning Manchester City would be crowned Champions.

However, the postponement of the game now means that Pep Guardiola's side will have to wait a little longer to find out whether they can secure their trophy before next weekend's home game against Chelsea.

READ MORE: Everton join race to sign Man City forward

READ MORE: Man City fans are fuming at Puma over leaked kit

Old Trafford had been placed on 'lockdown' shortly before 3PM, after Manchester United fans gained access to the stadium concourse and playing surface.

After a meeting took place to discuss the events, a decision was taken shortly before 6PM that the game must be postponed, with the safety and welfare of those inside the stadium, players, and playing staff in mind.

A Manchester United club statement read:

"Following discussion between the Police, The Premier League, Trafford Council and the clubs, our match against Liverpool has been postponed due to safety and security considerations around the protest today. Discussions will now take place with the Premier League on a revised date for the fixture."

"Our fans are passionate about Manchester United, and we completely acknowledge the right to free expression and peaceful protest."

"However, we regret the disruption to the team and actions which put other fans, staff, and the police in danger. We thank the police for their support and will assist them in any subsequent investigations."

READ MORE: Sergio Aguero makes surprising statue admission

READ MORE: Man City star admits he's backing Liverpool against Man United

Shortly after the official confirmation from Manchester United, the Premier League then released a separate statement regarding the postponement of Sunday afternoon's clash.

The statement read:

"Following the security breach at Old Trafford, the Manchester United vs. Liverpool game has been postponed. This is a collective decision from the police, both clubs, the Premier League and local authorities."

"The security and safety of everyone at Old Trafford remains of paramount importance. We understand and respect the strength of feeling but condemn all acts of violence, criminal damage and trespass, especially given the associated COVID-19 breaches. Fans have many channels by which to make their views known, but the actions of a minority seen today have no justification."

"We sympathise with the police and stewards who had to deal with a dangerous situation that should have no place in football. The rearrangement of the fixture will be communicated in due course."

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra