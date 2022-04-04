Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes Names Manchester City Star As The 'Toughest Midfielder' He Has Ever Faced

Writing during a recent Twitter Q&A session, Manchester United's star talisman Bruno Fernandes has named one Manchester City star as the toughest midfielder that he has ever played against in the Premier League.

In the summer of 2015, several eyebrows - especially within British media - were raised after Manchester City decided to shell out a £58 million transfer fee to sign Kevin De Bruyne from Wolfsburg.

However, the sceptics have turned into the Belgian’s biggest fans over the years, as it is safe to say that he has widely been recognised as the best midfielder in the world since his arrival at the Etihad Stadium.

The former Chelsea man commands respect among his peers, as he has been voted as the PFA Players’ Player of the Year twice in a row, becoming only the third player in Premier League history to accomplish this feat after Thierry Henry and Cristiano Ronaldo.

IMAGO / PA Images The Manchester City talisman is held in such high esteem that a compliment for him came from perhaps one of the most unexpected sources possible to say the least. In a latest Q&A session on Twitter, Bruno Fernandes was quizzed about the toughest midfielder he has ever played against in the Premier League, as he simply replied, “Kevin De Bruyne.” IMAGO / Sportimage Ever since signing for Manchester United in 2020, the Portuguese international has constantly been pitted against Manchester City’s number 17. IMAGO / Sportimage

Considering the rivalry that has been created by the fans as well as the media about which player is the superior midfielder, Fernandes’ admission of the challenge that comes with facing the Belgian international is praise of the highest order for De Bruyne.

One of the major instances in which the Manchester United vice-captain must have truly felt the wrath of the midfield maestro was during the latest Manchester Derby, in which the 30-year scored a brilliant brace while ripping his rivals to shreds all game.

Despite Kevin De Bruyne perhaps not having the season of his life, the Manchester City legend’s continued knack of stepping up in the big games is one of the many reasons why top professionals like Bruno Fernandes cannot help but give him the credit he deserves.

