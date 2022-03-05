Skip to main content

Manchester United's Ralf Rangnick Piles on the Praise for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City on the Eve of the Manchester Derby

Ralf Rangnick has suggested that cross-city rivals Manchester City could be the best team in the world at present, while also heaping on the praise for his opposite number Pep Guardiola.

It has been three months since Ralf Rangnick took over at Manchester United from the departing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and the German will experience his first Manchester derby this weekend.

Manchester United travel to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon, trailing the Premier League leaders by a huge margin of 19 points, knowing that they will more than likely finish below Manchester City for a ninth-straight season.

This aura of an uphill struggle isn’t lost on Rangnick though, as he spoke highly of both Manchester City and his opposite number, Pep Guardiola, when asked in Friday’s press conference.

We know that we are playing one of, if not the best team in the world," Rangnick admitted.

Read More

"They have developed well since Pep (Guardiola) arrived. The same happened at Bayern Munich and Barcelona. He is one of the best. We know what they are all about. It will be about a lot of tactical work, fighting with and without the ball."

Rangnick closed, “We have created a lot of chances in the last ten or 11 games. We scored four goals at Leeds and should have scored one, two or three goals against Watford. But I would have been more worried if we had not been creating chances. We are also compact when the other team is in possession of the ball."

Manchester United’s record at the Etihad Stadium is surprisingly impressive, with the Reds only losing once since the 2014/15 season, when Sergio Aguero scored the game’s only goal, in all competitions.

This is a run which includes six matches won or drawn for the Red Devils, with their only defeat coming in November 2018, when Manchester City were 3-1 winners thanks to goals from David Silva, Sergio Aguero and Ilkay Gundogan.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago1010252632h
News

Manchester United's Ralf Rangnick Piles on the Praise for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City on the Eve of the Manchester Derby

By Edward Burnettjust now
imago1007837436h
Match Coverage

Manchester City vs Manchester United (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

By Sangam Desai8 hours ago
imago1009891827h
Match Coverage

The Latest on Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake and Edinson Cavani Ahead of Manchester City vs Manchester United (Premier League)

By Harry Winters12 hours ago
Rodri vs Swindon Away
News

Rodri Makes Prediction on Potential Manchester City Sporting Director Role Following Retirement

By Vayam Lahoti12 hours ago
imago1007841899h
News

Bernardo Silva Reveals Date for Talks With Manchester City Over Etihad Stadium Future

By Adam Booker13 hours ago
Pep cover fresh
News

Pep Guardiola Lauds 'Unstoppable' Manchester United Ahead of Crucial Derby Clash

By Vayam Lahoti14 hours ago
imago1008511558h
News

Pep Guardiola Believes He Would Need An Hour to Discuss Manchester City's Decade of Success

By Harry Winters14 hours ago
imago1010260861h
Match Coverage

Ruben Dias Out, John Stones and Kyle Walker to Start - Predicted Team: Manchester City vs Manchester United (Premier League)

By Srinivas Sadhanand15 hours ago