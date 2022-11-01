Manuel Akanji Absent In Manchester City Training

Manchester City had a strong transfer window in the summer bringing in on one of the best strikers on the planet in Erling Haaland as well as signing Kalvin Phillips to replace the outgoing Fernandinho.

They also brought in Stefan Ortega to provide competition for Ederson whilst signing youngsters Julian Alvarez and Sergio Gomez for the future.

One deal that happened out of the blue and that has been overlooked so far this season is the surprise signing of centre back Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund.

The Switzerland international was brought in as cover as Aymeric Laporte suffered an injury at the start of the campaign so Pep Guardiola needed cover for his remaining central defenders Ruben Dias, John Stones and Nathan Ake.

Akanji not pictured in training

He has done more than just cover for his teammates as he has been one of Guardiola's go to players so far in City's fine campaign in which they have only lost two games in all competitions so far, both against Liverpool.

City had an open training session before their last Champions League group stage game against Sevilla and Akanji was not pictured taking part in the preparations which leads to suspicions of him being injured.

Guardiola did not mention the fact he could be out in his press conference for the game though so it remains to be seen if he has an issue or he will be involved at The Etihad.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: