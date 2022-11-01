Skip to main content

Manuel Akanji Absent In Manchester City Training

In Manchester City's open training session defender Manuel Akanji was not with his teammates on the pitch.

Manchester City had a strong transfer window in the summer bringing in on one of the best strikers on the planet in Erling Haaland as well as signing Kalvin Phillips to replace the outgoing Fernandinho.

They also brought in Stefan Ortega to provide competition for Ederson whilst signing youngsters Julian Alvarez and Sergio Gomez for the future.

One deal that happened out of the blue and that has been overlooked so far this season is the surprise signing of centre back Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund.

The Switzerland international was brought in as cover as Aymeric Laporte suffered an injury at the start of the campaign so Pep Guardiola needed cover for his remaining central defenders Ruben Dias, John Stones and Nathan Ake.

Manuel Akanji

Akanji not pictured in training

He has done more than just cover for his teammates as he has been one of Guardiola's go to players so far in City's fine campaign in which they have only lost two games in all competitions so far, both against Liverpool.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

City had an open training session before their last Champions League group stage game against Sevilla and Akanji was not pictured taking part in the preparations which leads to suspicions of him being injured.

Guardiola did not mention the fact he could be out in his press conference for the game though so it remains to be seen if he has an issue or he will be involved at The Etihad.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester City

Kyle Walker & Kalvin Phillips
News

Pep Guardiola Thinks Kyle Walker And Kalvin Phillips Will Be Ready For World Cup

By Elliot Thompson
Erling Haaland
Match Coverage

Erling Haaland Ruled Out Of Sevilla Fixture

By Elliot Thompson
Gundogan
Transfer Rumours

Report: Ilkay Gundogan May Snub New Contract Offer

By Elliot Thompson
Klopp cover
News

'Not Just One Team'- Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Assesses Manchester City's Title Chances

By Jake Mahon
Dani Olmo RB Leipzig
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Join Race For RB Leipzig Star

By Harri Burton
Raheem Sterling & Nacho Fernandez
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Offered Attacking Star To Real Madrid

By Elliot Thompson
Arsenal
News

Arsenal Emphatically Return Back To The Top Of The Premier League

By Elliot Thompson
Erling Haaland
News

Where Would Manchester City Be In The Premier League Table Without Erling Haaland?

By Jake Mahon