Manuel Akanji - 'I'm Happy, & I'm Tired' After Making Manchester City Debut

Manchester City's new central defender was a transfer that no one saw coming on Deadline Day.

The Swiss international started alongside Ruben Dias in central defence, as City beat Sevilla 4-0 in their opening Group G match with goals from Erling Haaland (2), Phil Foden and Dias.

"I'm happy, and I'm tired... But obviously the most important thing is we got the three points, we kept a clean sheet as a team, and I'm really happy that I could help the team," Akanji said following his debut.

"The guys made it really comfortable for me. I had a lot of space with the ball, [I] always had an option to play a pass. I like to have the ball, to play passes from behind, and here with these guys with so much quality, it makes it look easy for me."

Manuel Akanji and Ruben Dias celebrate the 4th goal IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The 27-year-old moved to Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund for £15 million just six days before playing at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium, amid continued injury problems in central defence.

Akanji admitted his delight at signing for the Club and revealed that Haaland was in contact with him prior to the transfer, someone he had played with at Borussia Dortmund.

"He [Haaland] texted me before I came and when City calls you, I didn't have to think twice!

"He only told me good things about the club and I’m happy I made the decision to come here."

Pep Guardiola was also impressed with the new acquisition's debut liking him to one of his current players in his squad.

"A really good central defender that Man City bought. He [Akanji] did really well, his focus, attention. I see a quality quite similar to Aymer [Laporte], can break the lines with a pass. He read spaces really well. Very pleased for him," Guardiola said.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: