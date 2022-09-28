Official: Manuel Akanji Included In FIFA 23 'Team Of The Week'

Manuel Akanji has been named in EA Sports' 'Team of the Week' in FIFA 23.

Akanji's inclusion in the team follows his fine performance for Switzerland in their game against Spain in the UEFA Nations League, in which he scored and assisted a goal as his side went on to secure a surprise 2-1 victory.

The defender broke the deadlock in the 21st minute when he found himself on the end of a Swiss corner and headed the ball into the ground and beyond Spain keeper Unai Simon.

IMAGO / Xinhua

Spain levelled the scoreline in the 55th minute when Jordi Alba scored but the Swiss would fire back just three minutes later and Akanji was involved once again.

The scorer turned provider for the Swiss' second goal as the centre-back flicked on the ball at the near post from a corner that ended up at the feet of Breel Embolo, who fired the ball home from close range to restore Switzerland's lead.

Thanks to his involvement in both of the goals in the win, Akanji has been included in the 'Team of the Week' in FIFA 23's Ultimate Team game mode.

As the name suggests, the team is selected on a weekly basis and includes players who EA Sports have deemed to have performed the best throughout the previous week. The players included in the team all receive substantial upgrades to their base card on the game and are given a new 'inform' card due to their inclusion in the team.

Akanji has received a total upgrade of three from his standard gold card, rising from an 81 to an 84 rating.

In terms of his stats, the former Borussia Dortmund man has been handed a plus three on his pace, shooting and defending stats and a plus four on his passing, dribbling and physical attributes.

Other notable players in the team include Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Chelsea's Kai Havertz, Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen, Real Madrid star Luka Modric, former Arsenal man Wojciech Szczesny and PSG defender Marquinhos.

