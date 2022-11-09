Manuel Akanji Named In Switzerland World Cup Squad

With the clock counting down to the 2022 Qatar World Cup kicking off on 20th November, as Qatar face Ecuador, each nation must submit their 26-man squad.

Switzerland are the next nation to make the announcement, as they look to win their first-ever World Cup title in the nation's history. The furthest Swiss have only ever reached the quarter-finals, which they have done on three occasions (1934, 1938, 1954).

Switzerland's first task will be getting out of the group stage, as they take on Ederson's Brazil, Cameroon, and Serbia before they can start to think about knockout football.

Manchester City only have one Swiss player on the first team books - Manuel Akanji.

The defender moved to Man City in the summer, having signed from Borussia Dortmund for just £15million. Since, Akanji has been a standout performer, making 11 appearances in all competitions and keeping six clean sheets.

The Swiss has seemed to be a bargain since his switch to the Premier League, helping to fill in for City's injury-hit backline. With John Stones, Aymeric Laporte and Kyle Walker all suffering from injuries at some point during this season, Akanji has fit into the squad, like a fish to water.

The 27-year-old has been vital to his nation's success, having made his international debut in 2017 at the age of 21. Akanji has gone on to make 42 appearances for Switzerland, scoring one goal and assisting another in that time.

Could Akanji lead Switzerland to World Cup heaven?

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Report: Jude Bellingham Will End Up At Manchester City - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Report: Kyle Walker And Kalvin Phillips Will Be Fit For The World Cup - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Report: Martin Demichelis Will Become The New River Plate Coach - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Report: Manchester United Chances Of Signing Target Are Low Due To Manchester City - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Report: Everton Keeping Close Eye On Manchester City Player Currently On Loan At Burnley - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More