"Many people would have chosen to accept!" - La Liga boss opens up on Man City off for star defender

markgough96

It was well documented in the media last Summer that Manchester City made a move to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. Now, Sevilla director Monchi has revealed why it was unsuccessful, speaking to Eldesmarque as translated by Sport Witness.

Monchi, a former goalkeeper for Sevilla, denied that the refusal of City's offer was "strange". The Spaniard said: "We felt or did what we thought was fair and in defence of the interests of the club, also in an ambitious way, because many people would have chosen to accept that offer."

fbl-eur-c3-sevilla-inter

The comments are interesting, as it leaves open the question of whether Ruben Dias was a back-up option to the young French defender. It is possible, though, that City pursued multiple options at the same time, and settled on Dias anyway. 

"We value pros and cons and believe in the player. We believe in the projection of a 21-year old boy with a lot of ground to make up. Despite being a magnificent offer, very very good, it did not satisfy the requests or what we thought of the player", Monchi added.  

The director added that it was possible the offer reflected Kounde's value at the time, but that he also had to consider "what he can be worth". 

fbl-eur-c3-sevilla-man-utd

It will be interesting to see how Kounde develops in Spain, especially in comparison to Dias in England. Right now, it is unlikely many City fans regret the failure to sign Kounde, with Dias making a strong start to his career at the club. 

