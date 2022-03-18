Skip to main content

"Many Things Will Happen" - Pep Guardiola Discusses Manchester City Signing a Striker Amid Erling Haaland Links

Erling Haaland's name was brought up in Pep Guardiola's latest press conference, as the Catalan had an interesting take on the ongoing transfer speculation surrounding the striker.

A glimpse at the recent speculation is enough to suggest that a wide range of credible sources have tipped Erling Haaland to finally make a long-awaited move to Manchester City next summer.

The latest report by the Times went as far as claiming that the Sky Blues are planning to make the Norwegian international the highest-paid player in the Premier League upon his potential arrival.

Quizzed about the links in relation to Haaland, Pep Guardiola initially hesitated to delve into the hot topic, before referencing the 21-year-old and giving his thoughts on City’s need for a striker.

Since I’m here, every month, we are going to sign 50 players," the Catalan boss commented ahead of his side’s FA Cup quarter-final meeting against Southampton on Sunday.

"Right now, it’s impossible I’m going to talk about some guys who aren’t here. Haaland is a Dortmund player,” 

Guardiola continued, “You can ask for this player or another one. The transfer window is going to start and many things will happen. 

"Maybe I speak about this club needs a striker for the next five, six, seven years maybe once in 12 months. I’m not going to be the guy with the success because we didn’t have a striker.

"It's important that if you play well, seven or eight players arrive in the box. This is the best way.”

While the questions around the potential signing of the youngster are expected to rumble on, Guardiola’s focus is set to remain on the here and now as Manchester City aims to triumph on multiple fronts once again this season.

