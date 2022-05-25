Marc Cucurella Hints at Interest in Making Manchester City Transfer This Summer

Brighton and Hove Albion full-back Marc Cucurella has hinted at an interest in taking a move to Manchester City this summer, amid recent rumours linking the player with a switch.

Following their fourth Premier League title success under Pep Guardiola on Sunday afternoon, Manchester City officials will now likely be turning their attentions towards preparations for the new campaign.

As part of those preparations, club officials will be looking to strengthen Pep Guardiola's squad with fresh personnel, including improvements in problem positions identified over the course of the past season.

Manchester City have already secured the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund - with the Norway striker set to join the club on July 1st - and are now likely to look at full-backs and a central midfielder in the coming weeks.

One name linked with a move to Manchester City in recent weeks has been Brighton and Hove Albion's Marc Cucurella, with the understanding in some quarters being the Etihad officials would be willing to offer a fee in excess of £30 million.

IMAGO / News Images Speaking on the subject of Manchester City's interest and the possibility of a move to one of the bigger clubs in Europe, Marc Cucurella told Gerard Romero of Jijantes FC, "If the opportunity arises, you have to take advantage of it. There are teams that you can't say no to." IMAGO / Cover-Images Marc Cucurella only joined Brighton last summer, in a deal that was set in the region of £16 million from Getafe, and the south coast club would expect to at least double their initial financial outlay should they ultimately decide to sell the defender. IMAGO / PA Images

Manchester City may however choose to continue with Oleksandr Zinchenko and Joao Cancelo as their full-back options for the new season, and opt to instead sign an option at right-back to act for cover for Kyle Walker.

As for central midfield, the understanding in various quarters is that Pep Guardiola and Manchester City officials have identified Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips as the ideal replacement for Fernandinho - who is expected to return to Brazil this summer.

The 37 year-old is expected to re-join Athletico Paranaense upon the expiry of his Etihad Stadium contract in the coming weeks, after nine-years of service at Manchester City.

