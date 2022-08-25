Skip to main content

Marco Reus Is Looking Forward To Manchester City Clash

Manchester City learnt their Champions League group stage opponents in the draw today as they look to try and win the competition for the first time in their history.

The Premier League Champions were in pot 1 for the draw and they landed in Group G and the teams that stand in their way of the knockout rounds are Sevilla, FC Copenhagen and Erling Haaland's former side Borussia Dortmund.

Marco Reus Erling Haaland

Haaland spent two years at Dortmund 

It will be the first time Haaland faces his former team after he left them in the summer to join Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

He spent two years at Borussia Dortmund and he had an obscene goal scoring record as he hit the back of the 86 times in 89 games hence why City jumped at the chance to sign him.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

His former teammate and current Dortmund captain Marco Reus has had his say about getting Manchester City in the group stage.

 The German international said: "Manchester City is naturally a force to be reckoned with in the Champions League. We're looking forward to it just as much as we are to the reunion with Erling Haaland.

"We won in Seville in 2021 and played a really good game. Copenhagen is the Danish champion, and the city is of course a really cool travel location for our fans, too."

The two sides played each other in the Champions League two season ago with City coming out on top in the knockout stages.

 Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester City

Erling Haaland
Features/Opinions

Paul Ince Thinks Erling Haaland Is Far Superior To Darwin Nunez

By Elliot Thompson
Bernardo Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: Bernardo Silva Has Agreed Personal Terms With PSG

By Dylan Mcbennett
Bernardo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Reject PSG'S €70million Bid For Bernardo Silva

By Dylan Mcbennett
Kevin De Bruyne
Match Coverage

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace: Early Team News And Predicted Line-Up

By Dylan Mcbennett
Kevin De Bruyne
News

Kevin De Bruyne Voted Second In UEFA Men's Player Of The Year Award

By Dylan Mcbennett
Champions League
News

Manchester City's Champions League Group Revealed

By Dylan Mcbennett
Paqueta
Transfer Rumours

Report: West Ham Pushing For Reported Manchester City Target Lucas Paqueta

By Jake Mahon
Bernardo
Transfer Rumours

Xavi Comments On Bernardo Silva Amid Barcelona Interest

By Jake Mahon