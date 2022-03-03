Mario Balotelli Explains Why Premier League Title Success Ranks Above Champions League Final Win

Former Manchester City forward and Italian football icon Mario Balotelli has spoken about why winning the Premier League in 2012 meant more than lifting the Champions League trophy with Inter Milan in 2010, during a recent interview with the Athletic.

While Manchester City can be considered as one of a select few clubs that have the structure in place to compete for the biggest trophies, the foundations for their unrivalled success were largely built on the Premier League title of 2012.

Sergio Aguero’s 93rd minute winner against Queens Park Rangers not only ensured that the club ended their 44-year drought for a top-flight title, but also set the blueprint for the club to be heralded as the European juggernaut that they are today.

Former Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli, who provided the all-important assist for Sergio Aguero's iconic strike, discussed why winning the Premier League in 2012 was more sentimental than lifting the Champions League in 2010 as Inter won a historic treble.

“That (winning the Premier League in 2011/12) was more emotional than the Champions League," opened Balotelli, during a conversation with Nedum Onuoha at the Athletic.

IMAGO / Team 2 Mario Balotelli in Champions League action for Manchester City IMAGO / Sportimage Mario Balotelli in Premier League action for Manchester City

"The Champions League is amazing and obviously — it’s the Champions League and if you win the Champions League, it’s the best title you can win with your club — but the way we won it with City and everything, that was emotional; too much emotion even for me, I was so emotional that day. It was unbelievable."

Manchester City went on to beat cross-town rivals Manchester United to the title on goal difference in the 2011/2012 season, as the '93:20' goal is widely considered as the greatest individual moment in Premier League history.

