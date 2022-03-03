Skip to main content

Mario Balotelli Explains Why Premier League Title Success Ranks Above Champions League Final Win

Former Manchester City forward and Italian football icon Mario Balotelli has spoken about why winning the Premier League in 2012 meant more than lifting the Champions League trophy with Inter Milan in 2010, during a recent interview with the Athletic.

While Manchester City can be considered as one of a select few clubs that have the structure in place to compete for the biggest trophies, the foundations for their unrivalled success were largely built on the Premier League title of 2012.

Sergio Aguero’s 93rd minute winner against Queens Park Rangers not only ensured that the club ended their 44-year drought for a top-flight title, but also set the blueprint for the club to be heralded as the European juggernaut that they are today.

Former Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli, who provided the all-important assist for Sergio Aguero's iconic strike, discussed why winning the Premier League in 2012 was more sentimental than lifting the Champions League in 2010 as Inter won a historic treble.

That (winning the Premier League in 2011/12) was more emotional than the Champions League," opened Balotelli, during a conversation with Nedum Onuoha at the Athletic.

Read More

imago0012062697h

Mario Balotelli in Champions League action for Manchester City

imago0012101844h

Mario Balotelli in Premier League action for Manchester City

"The Champions League is amazing and obviously — it’s the Champions League and if you win the Champions League, it’s the best title you can win with your club — but the way we won it with City and everything, that was emotional; too much emotion even for me, I was so emotional that day. It was unbelievable."

Manchester City went on to beat cross-town rivals Manchester United to the title on goal difference in the 2011/2012 season, as the '93:20' goal is widely considered as the greatest individual moment in Premier League history.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago0044649517h
News

Mario Balotelli Explains Why Premier League Title Success Ranks Above Champions League Final Win

By Srinivas Sadhanand
just now
imago1007322678h
News

Manchester City's Potential Pep Guardiola Replacement Taking English Lessons - Manchester United Heavily Linked

By Srinivas Sadhanand
1 hour ago
imago1007279411h
Transfer Rumours

From Brazil: Manchester City Owners Submit Proposal for Corinthians Midfielder - Club 'Pleased' by Offer

By Srinivas Sadhanand
1 hour ago
JG Pet Away
News

Jack Grealish Opens Up on Excitement Ahead of First Manchester United Clash at the Etihad Stadium

By Edward Burnett
2 hours ago
imago1000610496h
Transfer Rumours

"There Are No Talks" - Fabrizio Romano Provides Update on Future of Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling

By Harry Winters
3 hours ago
imago1010280413h
Transfer Rumours

Fabrizio Romano Reveals THREE Strikers Manchester City Will Try To Sign This Summer

By Harry Winters
3 hours ago
Dias vs Arsenal Away
News

Ruben Dias to Undergo Tests on Injury Ahead of Manchester United Clash

By Vayam Lahoti
4 hours ago
imago1010033351h
News

European Club's Duo Admit Pride in Seeing Teammate Linked With Manchester City Transfer

By Srinivas Sadhanand
5 hours ago