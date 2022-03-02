Mario Balotelli Reveals Manchester City Decision as his 'Biggest Mistake' in his Career

Former Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli has revealed that he regrets leaving the Premier League champions so early in his career, while speaking during a recent interview with Nedum Onuoha for The Athletic.

Manchester City have had many lively characters over the years which have become cult players within the club’s history, yet one name who arguably tops this list is Italian forward Mario Balotelli.

Joining the club from Inter Milan, Balotelli linked up with his former manager and compatriot, Roberto Mancini, at Eastlands.

Mario Balotelli's time at Manchester City was often colourful via events concerning his personal life, but he gave the club several iconic moments on the pitch which has allowed him into Etihad folklore.

From his infamous “Why Always Me?” celebration during the 6-1 hammering of Manchester United, to his shushing of Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller after converting a penalty in the Champions League, Balotelli left several lasting memories in East Manchester.

IMAGO / Sportimage Mario Balotelli leaving the Etihad pitch and heading straight for the tunnel IMAGO / Sportimage Mario Balotelli in Manchester City action away at Arsenal

Mario Balotelli only spent two and a half seasons at Manchester City and the Italian now admits that he regrets leaving the club so early on in his career, after ultimately choosing a return to Milan over a prolonged stay in Manchester.

“I think that was my biggest mistake, to leave (Manchester) City", admitted Balotelli, while speaking to former centre-back Nedum Onuoha for the Athletic this week.

"Even in the year when I left, I played very well in Milan for a year and a half, but after that, I had some problems. And now that I'm older, I know that I shouldn't have left City at that time."

"All these years seeing City improving, improving and improving. I could have been here like Sergio Aguero for a long time,” Balotelli added.

The Italian’s antics became the usual at Manchester City, with highlights including struggling to put on a warm-up bib in 2011 and setting off fireworks in his bathroom a year later.

IMAGO / Team 2 Mario Balotelli nursing an injury against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League IMAGO / Allstar Mario Balotelli warming up for Manchester City

The striker did however score 30 goals across 80 games for Manchester City, before leaving for AC Milan in January 2013.

Although his time in Manchester was nothing short of turbulent, 'Super Mario' left Manchester City as both a Premier League champion, the only Italian to ever receive a winner’s medal, and an FA Cup winner, as well as attaining a Community Shield.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra