Manchester City have done an admirable job at maintaining the fitness of Erling Haaland so far this season since he joined from Borussia Dortmund.

The striker has played in every game, and has played 90 minutes or just less in nearly every game he's played for the club as well. The concern with Haaland has always been his fitness and injuries, but Manchester City are handling it perfectly.

This is largely down to Mario Pafundi, who is part of Manchester City's medical team.

Since joining the club Haaland was put on an individual training programme to maintain fitness and try and put a stop to the injuries he was suffering during his time at Dortmund.

Pafundi has been a large part of that, and thus has been brought over to Norway to be part of their medical team during the time Erling Haaland will spend on international duty.

Fitness is a concern for Haaland, but it's been handled well so far. IMAGO / News Images

The decision was made at the request of Haaland himself, who is clearly feeling the benefit of having Pafundi in his corner since he came to Manchester City. Every players wish in football is to stay fit, and if the Norwegian can, he will break every record there is.

Mario Pafundi will not join up with Norwegian national team ahead of the upcoming games they have against Slovenia and Serbia in the Nations League. Manchester City fans will be thankful Norway haven't qualified for the World Cup.

