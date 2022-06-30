Official: Marseille Have Unveiled Manchester City Target Isaak Touré As Their Newest Signing

Oympique de Marseille have officially announced the signing of Isaak Touré from Le Havre. Touré was a player City were keen to add to their ranks, but the Frenchman as opted to stay in his homeland and join Marseille.

According to reports just two weeks ago, City were the favourites to sign the 19-year-old. However, Marseille have evidently hijacked any deal agreed between the sky blues and Le Havre.

Touré played 17 times in Ligue 2 last season for Le Havre and impressed whenever he played, attracting the attention of City. Alongside his performances at club level, the 19-year-old also represents his country at under-19 level and appears to be a top prospect.

The defender was believed to be on his way to the cityzens and it seemed like a deal had been agreed between City and Le Havre. The deal City proposed would have been a long-term one, with him initially being loaned out to City Football Group club Troyes.

However, Marseille's interest clearly turned Touré's head. His change of heart could have been for a number of reasons, but being able to stay in his own country and the prospect of more first team minutes are likely what swayed the youngster.

The transfer to take him to Stade Velodrome is believed to be around €5.5million, plus add-ons. Its evident the decision to join Marseille was Touré's, with City obviously being able to match this fee.

