'Matter of Time' Before Manchester City Star Signs New Long-Term Contract - Deal Agreed Back in October

It is only a 'matter of time' before Phil Foden signs a new long-term contract at Manchester City, with a deal agreed as far back as October 2021, according to the Daily Mail.

Expertly timing his run, losing his man, and powering in a header, Phil Foden restored Manchester City's two-goal lead in the Champions League semi-final on Tuesday night. 

At just 21 years of age, these are the occasions the Stockport-born midfielder has become accustomed to. One of the first names on Pep Guardiola's teamsheet, you just know something special will happen when he is on the field.

There was a moment in the first-half that brought the Etihad Stadium to its feet. Chasing down what seemed like a lost cause, Foden brought down a ball destined for the touchline and flashed a cross across the six-yard box - begging to be tapped in. 

Maybe with a striker - Erling Haaland perhaps - that beautiful piece of skill would have been rewarded with a goal. But Foden's persistence and ability to produce moments like that will excite City fans for years to come.

Some fans may be worried that the 21-year-old - with two years left on his current contract - is leaving it a bit late to sign an extension.

However, according to Jack Gaughan at the Daily Mail, it is only a 'matter of time' before Foden signs a new long-term contract with his boyhood club.

The report adds the deal was agreed upon in October 2021, with delays in the announcement due to multiple agencies wanting to get their hands on one of Europe's hottest products.

When that is resolved with Foden's lawyers, the deal will become official, with City 'unflustered' about any complications.

The England international has mainly operated in the front three this season. Whether it is off the left or in the false nine role, Foden has contributed to City's biggest victories. 

However, it is likely he could be dropped into a midfield role in the future to see his abilities flourish to the absolute maximum. But wherever Foden plays, the footballing world knows his exciting career is only just getting started. 

