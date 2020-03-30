City Xtra
Mauricio Pochettino attends Man City fixture amid links with a move to the Etihad Stadium

richarddugdale

The late February clash between Arsenal and Manchester City's U23 squad in the Premier League 2 initially made headlines as it featured Leroy Sané's long-awaited return to action following a knee ligament injury. Now, the Mail has reported that out-of-work manager Mauricio Pochettino was also at the game, watching from the stands.

The former Spurs boss was accompanied by his assistant manager Jesus Perez and several other coaches, sparking speculation as to why he was at the game.

Tottenham unceremoniously sacked Pochettino in November, citing poor domestic results at the end of the last season and the beginning of the 2019/20 campaign. The Argentine coach was in charge of the club for five years, helping cement them as a 'top four' side, and leading them to the Champions League final in Madrid last year.

Since then, rumours have persisted as to which club he might take over, with Manchester City reported to be 'long standing admirers' of his.

Current Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola still has a year left on his current contract and has repeatedly stated that he's not looking to leave the club before then. But with a possible two-year Champions League ban looming, gossip continues as to whether he might leave sooner than anticipated.

According to the Athletic, City's hierarchy have six names on a list of who could succeed the Catalan manager, with Mauricio Pochettino a possibility.

