Mauricio Pochettino praises Man City's 'amazing structure' during admiration for Pep Guardiola

Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino opened about his admiration for Pep Guardiola, ahead of the two managers' showdown in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League semi-final first-leg.

The pair had running battles throughout Pochettino’s tenure at Tottenham Hotspur, most notably when the two faced off in the Champions League quarter-final in 2019, with the Argentine's outfit advancing on away goals in dramatic fashion.

Despite the PSG boss getting one over on Pep Guardiola on that occasion, he was quick to express his admiration for the Manchester City manager, speaking ahead of the midweek clash in the French capital.

"For me, he [Pep Guardiola] is the best. I admire him and think he's doing a fantastic job not only at Man City but in Barcelona and Bayern Munich. He is an amazing, intelligent coach, always thinking of different strategies and game-plans," said Pochettino to the Daily Mail’s Matt Barlow.

He went on to say, "I love to challenge him and teams he prepared. Not only the best manager. A club that trusts you to build a team and provides you with all the tools to be successful."

"That's the combination at Man City between Pep, coaching staff, club, board, everyone. They create an amazing structure, very solid, and a very clear idea of how they need to act to be successful."

The two coaches will head into Wednesday's clash looking to become the first manager to secure a Champions League title for their respective clubs.

Mauricio Pochettino claims that his side will certainly have their hands full.

“We have, for sure, a massive fight against Man City, one of the best teams in the world with unbelievable players and Pep Guardiola, for me the best coach in the world. It's going to be another fantastic tie."

