Mauricio Pochettino stance on potential Man City switch next summer revealed

Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is 'waiting' to see what happens at Manchester City amongst a host of other top European clubs before deciding on his next move in football management, according to David Ornstein from the Athletic. 

Pep Guardiola's contract expires at the end of this season and it's widely known the club hierarchy want him to stick around for as long as possible. However, ultimately the decision will be left to the man himself.

If Pep Guardiola does decide to call time on a magnificent five years at the club, Pochettino will surely be on the Etihad club officials' shortlist to replace him. Despite being sacked by Spurs, the Argentine had only just led his side to a Champions League final six months prior - a feat no Manchester City manager has yet achieved since the rebranding of the tournament.

With Ornstein saying he's 'watching very closely' what happens at other top European clubs, it's likely cross-town rivals Manchester United may be one of them, with questions being raised over the ability of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's to take the club forward.

