Mauricio Pochettino to Man City? Pep Guardiola's future in doubt as the club may 'press ahead with sorting a successor'

Manchester City are aware that they are approaching a decisive moment in Pep Guardiola's career in England, with the coach's contract set to expire at the end of the season.

City, reports Jack Gaughan in the Daily Mail, still see the best outcome as a new contract for the Catalan, in spite of the club's difficult last season and ongoing problems this year.

However, the club are aware that, with Guardiola free to decide his own future and the very real prospect that he decides to call an end to his time at City, the need may arise to 'press ahead with sorting a successor.'

Two names are said to be on the club's radar in that eventuality, and both will be familiar by now to Manchester City fans. The first is former Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino, who has been out of work since he was replaced last season by Jose Mourinho.

The second name is RB Leipzig's young manager Julian Nagelsmann, who is known to have been inspired by Pep Guardiola's philosophy and has a good relationship with the Manchester City gaffer.

City 'like the look of both', Gaughan says, but adds that other clubs in Europe will also be looking at both men as potential managers.

Ultimately, it will come down to what Pep Guardiola decides, but there is already a growing number of Manchester City fans who feel that Pep's departure may be the best choice for both parties.

As the club's difficulties and poor results on the pitch persist, a fresh face and new ideas may inject some much needed motivation into the Manchester City squad should the form fail to improve.

However, for the most part, faith remains in the Catalan's abilities - which, given his track record, is unsurprising.

