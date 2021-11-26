Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    "Maybe I Didn't Do Well!" - Man City Defender Reflects on PSG Performance After Pep Guardiola Praise

    Oleksandr Zinchenko has opened up about starting for Manchester City in his natural midfield role against PSG on Wednesday night, in what was a memorable evening for the reigning Premier League champions.
    Zinchenko, who joined Manchester City for £1.7 million in 2016, has played regularly at left-back under Pep Guardiola, making 105 appearances under the Catalan since his debut against Wolves in the Carabao Cup in 2017. 

    However, the 24 year-old, formally plays in central midfield - the position he occupies when playing for Ukraine. 

    Oleksandr Zinchenko started in central midfield on Wednesday night, as Manchester City qualified for the knock-out stages of the Champions League with a 2-1 win over PSG at the Etihad Stadium. 

    City, who were without Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish for Wednesday's match, came from behind to beat PSG for the third time in Europe this year. 

    Despite Kylian Mbappe giving the Parisians the lead, goals from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus helped the Blues come from behind to secure top spot in their Champions League group. 

    Zinchenko, who was replaced by Gabriel Jesus after City fell behind on the 50th minute, made just his third start of the season on Wednesday. 

    Reflecting on starting in midfield against PSG after the match, Zinchenko said, "A long time I didn't play there for Man City but I cannot say it's something new - I play there for the national team."

    Zinchenko continued, "Maybe I didn't do well tonight and I could've scored, but the most important thing is we won." 

    Manchester City boss Guardiola also discussed his decision to play the Ukrainian in his natural position, as he said, "Yes, natural position. [It] was not easy to find the spaces, first minutes uncomfortable, but after that played better."  

