“Maybe I have the illness, and I don't even know!" - Man City star opens up on current mood amid COVID-19 pandemic

Shruti Sadbhav

Amidst conflicting reports concerning the return of Premier League action in amongst the COVID-19 crisis, Sergio Agüero described how players have fears about resuming the sport, in a recent interview with El Chiringuito TV.

The latest rumours suggest the Premier League may return to action in the first half of June; with the players being summoned for training in the near future. Considering the spread and impact of COVID-19 in England, the news came as a shock to most people.

In a recent interview, Sergio Agüero shared his thoughts on the possible return to action, and his feelings resonated with the fans. The Argentine revealed that several players, including him, are ‘scared’ of contracting the virus.

Image placeholder title
(Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The striker talked about the seriousness of the issue and said, “The majority of players are scared because they have family, they have children, they have babies”

"When we go back, I imagine that we will be very tense, we will be very careful, and the moment someone feels ill, you will think, 'what's gone on there?' It does scare me", he added.

Agüero went on to say that that he is not comfortable with the idea of possibly infecting his girlfriend, with who he is spending his quarantine. He also pointed out that the risk is enormous since there have been a lot of cases in which a patient didn't show symptoms of Coronavirus for a long time.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Talking about the safety measures, Agüero said, "I'm scared, but I'm with my girlfriend here, and I'm not going to be in contact with other people. I'm locked in my house, and the only person I could infect is my girlfriend."

"They're saying that there are people that have it and don't have any symptoms but still infect you. That's why I am here at home. Maybe I have the illness, and I don't even know", he concluded.

While no plans for the 2019/20 Premier League season confirmed yet, the French and Dutch football seasons have officially ended. Given the fact that England has 144,138 active cases at the time of writing, the plausible return of sport has fetched a lot of adverse reaction from fans. 

-----

