"Maybe we can find 400 days a year!" - Pep Guardiola hits out at UEFA and FIFA for football calendar changes

Pep Guardiola has admitted the footballing world 'wants quantity over quality' when discussing the proposed reforms of the Champions League that would come into place in 2024.

Pep Guardiola has admitted the footballing world 'wants quantity over quality' when discussing the proposed reforms of the Champions League that would come into place in 2024.

The Catalan was speaking ahead of his side's Carabao Cup final against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon, and was asked to explain why he believes UEFA have decided a new format is best.

"Everytime is the same. All the world football is asking for better quality and the football world wants quantity," Guardiola began. "We are not in charge. We have to ask UEFA, FIFA to extend the year. Maybe we can find 400 days a year..."

READ MORE: 'Caution' in potential transfer of Man City defender this summer

READ MORE: Details of Grealish/Southgate conversation about Man City emerge

The new format would take the total number of teams from 32 to 36 - with the biggest changes being a transformation from the traditional group stage to a single league stage including all participating teams.

Every club will now be guaranteed a minimum of 10 league stage games against 10 different opponents - five home games and five away.

On this format, Pep Guardiola said: "I'm not an expert in the Champions League format. The people who produce the calendar to recover players, they do the opposite because it's their business."

READ MORE: Fernandinho's demand to speak to media after Villa clash

READ MORE: Man City make decision on John Stones red card

He continued, "I'm not the guy to tell them. Premier League, UEFA, FIFA - we give our opinion, after that, we can't do anything."

"If they decide ten more games, then ten more games. The show must go on. My business is to prepare the players. If the world cup play 56 teams they play 56 teams."

After Sunday's Carabao Cup final, Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City side will immediately turn their attention to the Champions League semi-final first-leg clash against Paris Saint-Germain in the French capital.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra