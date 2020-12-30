NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search
‘Me and my wife do a lot to help people back home!’ - Manchester City star opens up about life back in his home country

‘Me and my wife do a lot to help people back home!’ - Manchester City star opens up about life back in his home country

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has spoken about life in his home city of Sao Paulo, and how he has faced criticism from people in Brazil about him ‘showing off’ his belongings since becoming a professional footballer.
Author:
Publish date:

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has spoken about life in his home city of Sao Paulo, and how he has faced criticism from people in Brazil about him ‘showing off’ his belongings since becoming a professional footballer.

Speaking in an interview with YouTube channel Pilhado, as translated by Sport Witness, Ederson (27) said,

In a photo I posted with my wife, a lot of people sent ‘you left the favela and are already showing off’. But you have to understand we also have dreams. I always had the dream of having a good car, a powerful car. Today, thank God, I can do it..."

(GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)

(GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)

People say ‘why don’t you help people’? There are a lot of people who send me DMs to help. But my wife and I do a lot - help institutions, distribute toys, distribute Easter eggs where I was raised. I just don’t like showing this kind of thing...”

Signing from from Benfica in the summer of 2017, the shot-stopper has since made over 150 appearances for the Citizens, winning six trophies for the club in the meantime.

He has progressed into an undroppable option in between the sticks for Pep Guardiola, and has been recently proving a nuisance for Liverpool keeper Alison – in his challenge for the number one spot in the Brazilian national side.

-----

Follow us for more live updates: @City_Xtra

Manchester City's Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson reacts during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Manchester City at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on February 6, 2019. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)
News

‘Me and my wife do a lot to help people back home!’ - Manchester City star opens up about life back in his home country

manchester-city-v-southampton-premier-league-2
Transfer Rumours

Bundesliga club now 'very interested' in Man City winger - meteoric rise of Jadon Sancho to effect deal

arsenal-v-manchester-city-carabao-cup-quarter-final (2)
Features/Opinions

Safety First (unless it's City) - A Week in the City

France's defender Benjamin Mendy arrives in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines on November 12, 2018, as part of the team's preparation for the upcoming Nations League football match against the Netherlands and a friendly football match against Uruguay. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images)
News

Manchester City considering their options amid claim that defender "annoys" Pep Guardiola

47855859
News

Family of Man City midfielder confirm Covid-19 test result

manchester-city-v-olympique-de-marseille-group-c-uefa-champions-league (2)
News

French media makes huge claim about Aymeric Laporte's relationship with Pep Guardiola

manchester-city-v-arsenal-premier-league (4)
News

Man City goalkeeper Ederson tests positive for COVID-19

southampton-v-manchester-city-premier-league (2)
News

Man City 'worried' they have been hit by new 'highly-infectious' Covid-19 strain

arsenal-v-manchester-city-carabao-cup-quarter-final (2)
News

Man City believe increased infections linked to Arsenal visit last week