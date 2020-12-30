‘Me and my wife do a lot to help people back home!’ - Manchester City star opens up about life back in his home country

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has spoken about life in his home city of Sao Paulo, and how he has faced criticism from people in Brazil about him ‘showing off’ his belongings since becoming a professional footballer.

Speaking in an interview with YouTube channel Pilhado, as translated by Sport Witness, Ederson (27) said,

“In a photo I posted with my wife, a lot of people sent ‘you left the favela and are already showing off’. But you have to understand we also have dreams. I always had the dream of having a good car, a powerful car. Today, thank God, I can do it..."

“People say ‘why don’t you help people’? There are a lot of people who send me DMs to help. But my wife and I do a lot - help institutions, distribute toys, distribute Easter eggs where I was raised. I just don’t like showing this kind of thing...”

Signing from from Benfica in the summer of 2017, the shot-stopper has since made over 150 appearances for the Citizens, winning six trophies for the club in the meantime.

He has progressed into an undroppable option in between the sticks for Pep Guardiola, and has been recently proving a nuisance for Liverpool keeper Alison – in his challenge for the number one spot in the Brazilian national side.

