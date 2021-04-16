Media company hit back at Phil Foden, claiming player approved Kylian Mbappe post

The media company behind the tweet sent towards Kylian Mbappe from Phil Foden's social media account, Ten Toes Media, have today released a statement in light of their broken down working relationship with the Manchester City star.

The media company behind the tweet sent towards Kylian Mbappe from Phil Foden's social media account, Ten Toes Media, have today released a statement in light of their broken down working relationship with the Manchester City star.

It was revealed on Thursday night that after careful consideration from Phil Foden, his representatives, and Manchester City, that the player had sacked the media specialists managing his social media accounts.

The decision came after the following tweet was sent towards Paris Saint Germain star Kylian Mbappe, moments after Pep Guardiola's side defeated Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-final to set up a last four clash with the Ligue 1 giants.

On Friday, the London-based agency have released a statement on the situation, in which they claim that despite media reports suggesting otherwise, Phil Foden and/or his representatives did approve of the tweet that was published.

Ten Toes Media stated, "We are saddened with the current situation."

"Since the company was founded, we have adopted a process which requires all posts to be approved in advance by the talent / representative - no exceptions."

"They have always been approved - that has been true for 4 years and is still true today."

"Phil Foden is a special person and footballer and we wish him the very best going forward."

Regarding the next steps for Phil Foden and his media managers, it is understood that he and his representatives and advisors will take some time to consider what is the best route to go down.

While some high-profile people in the sport suggest that all professional footballers should be managing their own accounts, it cannot be denied how much value agencies can add to the profiles of players - value that some would argue has benefitted society significantly.

