In a recent interview with CalcioMercato, one of Pep Guardiola's technical staff has been discussing what could be next for the Catalan coach.

Italy is the one of two top five European leagues which Guardiola has not managed in, and according to one of his coaching assistants Manuel Estiarte, a move to Serie A is in the Catalan's plans.

(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

"Future in Italy? I can say that Pep loves Italy and has maintained friendships and affections. And the Serie A is recovering from less splendid moments it has experienced in recent times.

The starting idea, when Guardiola started, was to train in the four big leagues: Spain, Germany, England and Italy. I don’t tell him what will happen, but why not? It’s in his plans."

While a move to Italy would depend on which managerial vacancies are available, it is most likely Juventus would be his preferred destination.

