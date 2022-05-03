"Mentally, It Was Hard" - Kevin De Bruyne Makes Personal Admission With Real Madrid Champions League Trip Looming

Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne opened on his injury problems this season ahead of a trip to face Real Madrid in the return leg of his side's Champions League semi-final tie on Wednesday evening.

After being rested in City's 4-0 win away at Leeds at the weekend, Kevin De Bruyne is set to return to the lineup when Pep Guardiola's men face the 13-time Champions League winners in the return leg of the semi-final at the Santiago Bernabeu this week.

Having enjoyed a stellar season from midfield for the Premier League champions, the Belgium international has bagged 15 goals and 12 assists in 40 appearances across all competitions for City since the start of the campaign.

These impressive attacking returns have come off the back of a slow start to the campaign for the 30-year-old, who missed the opening few weeks of the season with ankle issues after a gruelling year on the pitch for club and country.

Previewing his side's semi-final tie against Real Madrid on Tuesday afternoon, De Bruyne reflected on the struggles he has encountered with injury this season and how he has kicked on and enjoyed yet another incredible season for the Blues.

IMAGO / PA Images "You can tell me! The first months were really hard, I've never experienced the pain I had, I was trying to come back but it wasn't something I enjoyed. Mentally it was hard to overcome," the three-time Premier League winner said.

IMAGO / Sportimage "Once the pain was gone, I started to feel more confident in myself, my body got back to where I belong. "Now playing all these games, I feel back to the level I was before. I try to be as constant as I can and this year I've done that."

In a clash of the giants at the Etihad Stadium last week, De Bruyne starred and led his side to an enthralling 4-3 victory over the newly-crowned La Liga champions to set up what has all the makings of a fascinating battle at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

The Belgian opened the scoring by heading in from Riyad Mahrez's cross before setting up Gabriel Jesus for the second shortly after, as he continued to dictate the flow of play in a five-star European performance following his crucial winner against Atletico Madrid in the quarter-final at home.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube