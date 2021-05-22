Micah Richards Recalls Moment Sergio Aguero Broke Down In Tears After Goalscoring Form with Man City

As Sergio Agüero prepares to say goodbye to Manchester, former teammate Micah Richards has paid tribute to the phenomenal striker, recalling an incident from the Argentine's second season at the club.

Hailed as the best foreign player ever to grace the Premier League, Sergio Agüero has earned himself a glorious reputation with his exceptional performances over the last ten years in Manchester. He came as a 23-year-old, full of talent, potential and big dreams and now leaves with a trunk full of trophies and accolades.

The journey may look like a fairy-tale story for the onlookers, but for a young Argentine to come into a completely new country, new weather, different style of play, greater competition, are the most difficult conditions to settle into and can be extremely overwhelming.

Speaking about Sergio Agüero in a column for the Mail, former Manchester City player and teammate Micah Richards recalls an unusual and unheard incident when he found the now 32 year-old doubting himself in just his second season at the Etihad Stadium.

A short period during Sergio Agüero’s early days in Manchester in which he had only scored twice in the first 11 games, Richards found Agüero crying in the dressing room after a 1-0 win against Swansea at the Etihad in October 2012, when he was substituted at the end.

The Englishman, who is now a football pundit representing Manchester City, narrated the incident saying, “Sergio, ironically, doubted himself at times and I remember when we beat Swansea 1-0 at home in October 2012, when he was substituted at the end. He'd only scored twice in his first 11 matches and I found him crying in the dressing room."

"I remember putting my arm around him and telling him that I understood how he was feeling and to not let any doubts stop him. He smiled and said, 'Thank you'. I know how much he takes things to heart and he will have been devastated about missing that penalty against Chelsea two weeks ago," Richards explained.

Even the best can sometimes be overwhelmed, but how they react and get back on their feet is what sets them apart from the rest, and Sergio Agüero did bounce back across a further eight seasons in Sky Blue.

From a downbeat talent crying in the dressing room for not being able to score more, in just his second season, Sergio Aguero has certainly come far - scoring 258 goals for Manchester City since then, winning a total of 15 titles in English football, earning multiple personal accolades.

The Premier League 2104/15 Golden Boot winner has the most hat-tricks by a single player in the Premier League (12), most Player of the Month awards (7) and numerous other individual accolades, but his biggest award will be the immense love he has managed to gather from Manchester City fans all over the world.

