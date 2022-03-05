Micah Richards Snubs Manchester City Star for Cristiano Ronaldo in Conversation With Gary Neville

Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards left Rodri out of his combined current Manchester City and Manchester United combined XI at the expense of Cristiano Ronaldo in a new interview.

Manchester City have emerged as the top dogs in England since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure from Old Trafford in 2013, having won the Premier League four times amongst other domestic achievements since the Scot's exit.

Under Pep Guardiola, who has had a revolutionary impact on English football since 2016, the Premier League champions have achieved incredible feats in the Premier League, including setting the record tally of points in a league campaign (100) over the course of the 2017/18 season.

Rodri in action for Manchester City in their 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Anfield

However, things have went downhill for the red side of Manchester whilst their 'noisy neighbours' have asserted their dominance over the Premier League during the past decade owing to a combination of reasons on and off the pitch that have been made since 2013.

Ahead of Sunday afternoon's derby clash at the Etihad Stadium, Gary Neville and Micah Richards were quizzed on whether any members of the current Manchester United squad would make it in the Manchester City starting XI.

While Neville suggested that Bruno Fernandes could run Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva close for his displays since his arrival from Portugal, Richards felt it was 'imperative' to get Cristiano Ronaldo in the combined City and United XI regardless of the gap between the two sides at present.

Rodri

"Ronaldo is different. If Ronaldo was in City's team, he'd already be on 20-25 goals (this season). I'd take Ronaldo off you," the former Manchester City and England right-back said to Neville in an interview for LADbible TV.

"I'd swap one (between the current United and City squads). I'm going 4-2-3-1. It's imperative that Ronaldo has to be in my frontline. Rodri's out, I'm going two in midfield."

