Skip to main content

Micah Richards Snubs Manchester City Star for Cristiano Ronaldo in Conversation With Gary Neville

Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards left Rodri out of his combined current Manchester City and Manchester United combined XI at the expense of Cristiano Ronaldo in a new interview.

Manchester City have emerged as the top dogs in England since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure from Old Trafford in 2013, having won the Premier League four times amongst other domestic achievements since the Scot's exit.

Under Pep Guardiola, who has had a revolutionary impact on English football since 2016, the Premier League champions have achieved incredible feats in the Premier League, including setting the record tally of points in a league campaign (100) over the course of the 2017/18 season.

Rodri vs Swindon Away

Rodri

Rodri block vs Liverpool Away

Rodri in action for Manchester City in their 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Anfield

However, things have went downhill for the red side of Manchester whilst their 'noisy neighbours' have asserted their dominance over the Premier League during the past decade owing to a combination of reasons on and off the pitch that have been made since 2013.

Ahead of Sunday afternoon's derby clash at the Etihad Stadium, Gary Neville and Micah Richards were quizzed on whether any members of the current Manchester United squad would make it in the Manchester City starting XI.

Read More

While Neville suggested that Bruno Fernandes could run Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva close for his displays since his arrival from Portugal, Richards felt it was 'imperative' to get Cristiano Ronaldo in the combined City and United XI regardless of the gap between the two sides at present.

Rodri

Rodri in the Champions League

Rodri vs PSG

Rodri

"Ronaldo is different. If Ronaldo was in City's team, he'd already be on 20-25 goals (this season). I'd take Ronaldo off you," the former Manchester City and England right-back said to Neville in an interview for LADbible TV.

"I'd swap one (between the current United and City squads). I'm going 4-2-3-1. It's imperative that Ronaldo has to be in my frontline. Rodri's out, I'm going two in midfield." 

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Richards Cover
News

Micah Richards Snubs Manchester City Star for Cristiano Ronaldo in Conversation With Gary Neville

By Vayam Lahotijust now
KDB x Bernardo Cover
News

Gary Neville Puts Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva Clear of Manchester United Star

By Vayam Lahoti1 hour ago
imago1009697391h
News

Manchester City Plan to Offer Fans the Chance to Meet Players as Incentive to Buy NFTs

By Harry Siddall1 hour ago
imago1008698340h
News

Manchester City Women Star Reveals 'Encouraging' Messages of Support From Raheem Sterling

By Srinivas Sadhanand2 hours ago
Mahrez vs Pet Away
Match Coverage

Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, and Joao Cancelo All Close in on Landmarks – Man City vs Manchester United Stat Preview (Premier League)

By Brandon Evans2 hours ago
Pep Cover Close
News

Pep Guardiola Outlines How 'Clinical' Manchester United Can Hurt Manchester City Ahead of Derby Tie

By Edward Burnett3 hours ago
Zinchenko Cover Leipzig Away
News

Oleksandr Zinchenko Takes Admirable Stance on Fighting for Ukraine Amid Invasion From Russia

By Vayam Lahoti3 hours ago
imago0047817843h
News

Bernardo Silva Reveals Exchange With Manchester United Fan Prior to Manchester City Transfer in 2017

By Srinivas Sadhanand4 hours ago