'Trust The Process'- Young Midfielder Cole Palmer Speaks On Manchester City Ambitions

Cole Palmer is arguably Manchester City's most highly coveted youngster and is keen to kick on next campaign, having already broken into the first team last season.

Palmer was clearly above Premier League 2 level last season, providing 12 goal contributions in just eight games. His performances at youth level prompted Pep Guardiola to include the youngster in the first team more frequently, with the 20-year-old scoring in the EFL Cup, FA Cup and the Champions League in the 2021/22 season.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Given his impressive performances in the limited amount of minutes he received, Palmer is is expected to be provided more opportunities next season. In an article the youngster has written for The Players Tribune, Palmer opened up on his first team ambitions:

"I’ve had some incredible times with City already — scoring my first goal against Wycombe is up there with the best moments of my life, to be honest — but I’m constantly thinking: What’s next?

"I do feel like I fit in with the first team now. Like I belong here. Which is dead mad when you think about it.

"I’m here now and I feel good, but I’m never gonna take that for granted. The dream is to really make it at City."

However, despite Palmer's desire to play, he also understands the path to the first team is not a straightforward one. The youngster drew comparisons to fellow academy graduate Phil Foden, and his route to the first team:

"I’ve seen the amazing things Phil’s done here under Pep and I want to follow that example. But I’m in no rush either. Pep didn’t throw Phil in straight away and I trust the process.

"More than anything, I still just want to play."

Palmer is likely to have his wish granted next season. The youngster is expected to be used as an option on the right alongside Riyad Mahrez, with there now being more space on City's wings following Raheem Sterling's departure.

Considering Palmer's impact in the first team already in the limited minutes he's been given, it would be no surprise to see him really kick on next campaign and really explode over the next few seasons.

