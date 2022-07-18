Mikael Silvestre Does Not See Gabriel Jesus Matching Erling Haaland's Or Harry Kane's Numbers
The former Arsenal man has had his say on The Gunners signing the Brazilian striker from Manchester City as Arteta looks to solve his forward issue after losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in the last two transfer windows.
Last season Jesus was primarily utilised as a winger by Pep Guardiola as City went onto win the Premier League playing a false nine system without a natural striker.
He only scored 12 goals last season but he was more of a goal scoring threat down the middle at City as he scored 95 goals all together during his time at the club.
Even though he has that impressive record former Arsenal defender Mikael Silvestre doesn't believe that Jesus is the solution for Mikel Arteta.
Silvestre joined Arsenal in 2008 and was at the club for two years managing to make 43 appearances for them.
Read More
Speaking to the Lord Ping website he said: "Gabriel Jesus is a good addition for Arsenal, but I still don’t see him as a top goal-scorer or a finisher.
"He’s got so much to his game but right now he’ll just have to try and replace Aubameyang or Lacazette.
"It’s going to take him time to become that number nine because at City, they had Aguero and he didn’t establish himself when he left as the main number nine."
Jesus has already scored a few goals for Arsenal in pre-season but City fans will hope Haaland and Julian Alvarez can replace his output in this forthcoming season.
Read More Manchester City Coverage:
- The Biggest Games In The Calendar; When Will Manchester City Play The Big Six?
- Report: Manchester City named as Potential Destination for unsettled Matthijs De Ligt
- Manchester City Planning to Secure Long-Term Future of Central Midfielder This Summer
- Confirmed: The 17 Manchester City Players That Could Star at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
- Manchester City Name Asking Price for Nathan Ake Amid Premier League Interest