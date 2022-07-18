Skip to main content

Mikael Silvestre Does Not See Gabriel Jesus Matching Erling Haaland's Or Harry Kane's Numbers

The former Arsenal man has had his say on The Gunners signing the Brazilian striker from Manchester City as Arteta looks to solve his forward issue after losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in the last two transfer windows.

Last season Jesus was primarily utilised as a winger by Pep Guardiola as City went onto win the Premier League playing a false nine system without a natural striker.

Gabriel Jesus shows love to Manchester City fans, is it goodbye?

Jesus celebrating

He only scored 12 goals last season but he was more of a goal scoring threat down the middle at City as he scored 95 goals all together during his time at the club.

Even though he has that impressive record former Arsenal defender Mikael Silvestre doesn't believe that Jesus is the solution for Mikel Arteta.

Silvestre joined Arsenal in 2008 and was at the club for two years managing to make 43 appearances for them.

Mikael Silvestre

Silvestre up against Emanuel Adebayor

Speaking to the Lord Ping website he said: "Gabriel Jesus is a good addition for Arsenal, but I still don’t see him as a top goal-scorer or a finisher.

"He’s got so much to his game but right now he’ll just have to try and replace Aubameyang or Lacazette.

"It’s going to take him time to become that number nine because at City, they had Aguero and he didn’t establish himself when he left as the main number nine."

Jesus has already scored a few goals for Arsenal in pre-season but City fans will hope Haaland and Julian Alvarez can replace his output in this forthcoming season.

