"It is really sad news." - Mikel Arteta opens up on the death of Pep Guardiola's mother

Mikel Arteta has opened up, in an interview with Sky Sports, around the death of Pep Guardiola's mother and his personal experience with contracting coronavirus.

The Arsenal manager, who only left City's coaching team in December of last year, contracted COVID-19 in March, one day after Arsenal's game against City was postponed.

"They pulled a doctor and the CEO to my house and I told them I have some symptoms and have made contact with some of the players," the Spaniard said.

"I have my wife and a few others living with me - they got the virus but, thank God, everyone went through it ok.

We couldn't make the decision [to postpone the game], it was too big and we have to respect the Premier League.We have to protect everybody, not just Arsenal but people around the world because there would have been a lot of people involved with the game, so we made the right call."

The coronavirus pandemic recently struck City even closer to home, with the news of Pep Guardiola's mother Dolors Sala Carrio's death on Monday.

Speaking about the tragedy, Arteta said: "I'm in touch with him a lot - he was worried before as [his parents] are getting older they have been trying to isolate.

It is really sad news. I know the family really well. I send my condolences to them and hopefully, they can go through that together."

