Mino Raiola Confirms Man City as Possible Next Destination for Erling Haaland - Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona Also Mentioned

The Norwegian international is regarded by many in the game to be the most in-demand young player in world football at present, with all of the top clubs in European football interested in his signature.

However, despite constant interest from numerous clubs for over two years, the specific clubs that have a realistic chance of signing Erling Haaland have remained relatively unknown from an official public standpoint.

That has changed on Friday morning, with Haaland's renowned agent Mino Raiola confirming to German press the four big clubs that have the possibility of signing his client, and when a move from Borussia Dortmund could take place.

Speaking on Erling Haaland's situation, as relayed by Patrick Berger of SPORT1, Mino Raiola revealed, "He will take the next step. Bayern (Munich), Real (Madrid), Barca, (Manchester) City - these are the big clubs he can go to. City has won the championship five times in recent years, significantly more than (Manchester) United."

Raiola continued by explaining a possible timeframe for a potential move for Erling Haaland, as he said, "We all knew, also Borussia Dortmund, that the time will come. Maybe this summer, maybe next. But there is a big chance he‘ll leave this summer."

The news will come as music to the ears of all football fans associated with the aforementioned European giants, but even more so the supporters of Manchester City - who saw their club fail to strengthen in the striker role after letting go of Sergio Aguero last summer.

While official confirmation from Raiola is encouragement for Manchester City supporters and their chances of signing Erling Haaland in the coming months, fans will also be well aware of the financial difficulties that could come about during negotiations.

It is widely understood that Raiola is set to demand high wages and high commissions during talks from any interested club, but many would expect City to be in the best financial position to entertain such demands.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra