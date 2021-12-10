Skip to main content
    •
    December 10, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Mino Raiola Confirms Man City as Possible Next Destination for Erling Haaland - Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona Also Mentioned

    Football's super agent Mino Raiola has confirmed Manchester City as a possible next destination for Borussia Dortmund's in-demand striker, Erling Haaland.
    Author:

    The Norwegian international is regarded by many in the game to be the most in-demand young player in world football at present, with all of the top clubs in European football interested in his signature.

    However, despite constant interest from numerous clubs for over two years, the specific clubs that have a realistic chance of signing Erling Haaland have remained relatively unknown from an official public standpoint.

    That has changed on Friday morning, with Haaland's renowned agent Mino Raiola confirming to German press the four big clubs that have the possibility of signing his client, and when a move from Borussia Dortmund could take place.

    Speaking on Erling Haaland's situation, as relayed by Patrick Berger of SPORT1, Mino Raiola revealed, "He will take the next step. Bayern (Munich), Real (Madrid), Barca, (Manchester) City - these are the big clubs he can go to. City has won the championship five times in recent years, significantly more than (Manchester) United."

    Read More

    Raiola continued by explaining a possible timeframe for a potential move for Erling Haaland, as he said, "We all knew, also Borussia Dortmund, that the time will come. Maybe this summer, maybe next. But there is a big chance he‘ll leave this summer."

    The news will come as music to the ears of all football fans associated with the aforementioned European giants, but even more so the supporters of Manchester City - who saw their club fail to strengthen in the striker role after letting go of Sergio Aguero last summer.

    While official confirmation from Raiola is encouragement for Manchester City supporters and their chances of signing Erling Haaland in the coming months, fans will also be well aware of the financial difficulties that could come about during negotiations.

    It is widely understood that Raiola is set to demand high wages and high commissions during talks from any interested club, but many would expect City to be in the best financial position to entertain such demands.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago1008534379h
    News

    Mino Raiola Confirms Man City as Possible Next Destination for Erling Haaland - Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona Also Mentioned

    just now
    imago0041965804h
    News

    Revealed: Man City's Champions League Last-16 Opponent Probabilities

    26 minutes ago
    imago1007902115h
    Transfer Rumours

    Agent Jorge Mendes Opens Talks With Man City Over High-Profile £113M Forward Signing

    33 minutes ago
    imago1008454098h
    News

    Man City Star 'Much Happier' in Manchester Amidst Exit Talk - Key Conversation With Pep Guardiola Revealed

    35 minutes ago
    imago0023584828h
    News

    "That's What I Love About the Club!" - Man City Legend Provides Wholesome Account of Etihad Supporters

    13 hours ago
    imago0049072081h
    News

    Ferran Torres Provides Significant Fitness Update Amid Ongoing Barcelona Transfer Links

    15 hours ago
    imago0036551369h
    News

    Confirmed: Man City's Potential Opponents in the Champions League Round of 16

    14 hours ago
    imago0044521912h
    News

    Bernardo Silva Names Liverpool Moment As 'One of the Best' Man City Memories

    15 hours ago