"Monster Mentality!", "We're Lucky To Have Him" - Many Man City Fans React To Star's Pre-Match Comments

Many Manchester City fans have reacted to comments made by Ruben Dias regarding the club's opening Champions League group stage victory against RB Leipzig.

Group A of this season's Champions League has already got off to the flying start it threatened when the draw was made.

As well as Club Brugge nicking an unlikely draw against Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and RB Leipzig treated fans to a nine-goal thriller at the Etihad Stadium - where the Blues came out the eventual 6-3 winners.

Game-week two showed no sign of slowing down, with Club Brugge securing all three points at Leipzig to top the group, while PSG got themselves back on track with a 2-0 victory over Pep Guardiola's side in the French capital.

One player who will be vital in ensuring Manchester City come out of the group relatively unscathed over the course of the six games is central defender Ruben Dias.

READ MORE: Phil Foden set for major pay rise in fresh Man City contract agreement

READ MORE: Gabriel Jesus provides insight into Man City position change

The Portuguese international has been a revelation since his £62 million transfer from Benfica last summer and won Man of the Match the last time the two sides met in last season's semi-final.

After such a good start in the competition, you'd be expecting the 24-year-old to be extremely happy. But that's not the case, and he's been explaining why to CityTV this week.

“I was trying to be happy [after Manchester City 6-3 Leipzig] but couldn’t be fully happy," the defender explained.

"I was happy for three points at the end of it all, the first Champions League game of the year, at home, a win, six goals but still I couldn’t be fully happy because we’ve conceded three."

Them comments have gone down extremely well over on City Xtra, with plenty of fans noting the defender's 'monster mentality.'

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola reveals pride at breaking long-standing City record

READ MORE: City set sights on Bundesliga midfielder following huge performance

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra