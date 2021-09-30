September 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

"Monster", "Top Talent" - Plenty Of Man City Fans React Positively to Transfer Rumours With Bundesliga Star

Plenty of Manchester City fans have reacted positively to links with Bayer Leverkusen midfielder, Florian Wirtz.
Author:
Publish date:

It takes a really talented midfielder to be a success in Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side. We've seen the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva earn high plaudits for their elite performances under the Catalan.

But as the club normally do - as with Berardo Silva's desire to leave the club and Ilkay Gundogan's age - they are looking to replenish and replace the squad with some youth.

One player who has been recently linked with filling that void is Bayer Leverkusen midfielder, Florian Wirtz. The attacking midfielder is one of the emerging talents of plethora of Bundesliga talent. 

According to Christian Falk of BILD, the Blues are tracking Wirtz's progress and have been scouting him 'intensely' for over a year now. However, they do face competition from Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal.

READ MORE: Phil Foden set for major pay rise in fresh Man City contract agreement

READ MORE: Gabriel Jesus provides insight into Man City position change

Christian Falk did add that German champions Bayern Munich are currently 'leading the race', but the English sides are still in with a chance of securing the highly-rated youngsters signature. 

Over on City Xtra, many fans were seemingly left excited about the possibility of young blood being added to the squad and have been excited about what they've seen of Florian Wirtz so far. 

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola reveals pride at breaking long-standing City record

READ MORE: City set sights on Bundesliga midfielder following huge performance

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

sipa_35254948
News

"Monster", "Top Talent" - Plenty Of Man City Fans React Positively to Transfer Rumours With Bundesliga Star

just now
E_-2paSWEAg45jg
News

Aymeric Laporte Fires Shot at Referee for Decision During Man City's Champions League Defeat to PSG

1 hour ago
sipa_35072414
News

Bundesliga Defender Angelino Describes Manchester City Moment As Best of the Season So Far

2 hours ago
sipa_35237095
News

"Go to Anfield and Win It" - Ruben Dias Sends Strong Warning to Liverpool Ahead of Premier League Showdown

19 hours ago
sipa_35305229
News

Man City Defender Praised by Juventus and Italian Football Icon Following Debut Season

19 hours ago
tf709885 (1)
News

"In No Time, It Will Be Finished" - Ruben Dias Discusses Man City Champions League Qualification Following PSG Defeat

19 hours ago
Jim
Transfer Rumours

Man City Set to Compete With Juventus for Wolves Star Forward - Player Previously Viewed as the 'Ideal Back-Up'

20 hours ago
sipa_35075820
Features/Opinions

"This is Easily the Harshest Rating on the List!" - City Xtra Reacts: FIFA 22 Man City Player Ratings

20 hours ago