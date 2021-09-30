"Monster", "Top Talent" - Plenty Of Man City Fans React Positively to Transfer Rumours With Bundesliga Star

Plenty of Manchester City fans have reacted positively to links with Bayer Leverkusen midfielder, Florian Wirtz.

It takes a really talented midfielder to be a success in Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side. We've seen the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva earn high plaudits for their elite performances under the Catalan.

But as the club normally do - as with Berardo Silva's desire to leave the club and Ilkay Gundogan's age - they are looking to replenish and replace the squad with some youth.

One player who has been recently linked with filling that void is Bayer Leverkusen midfielder, Florian Wirtz. The attacking midfielder is one of the emerging talents of plethora of Bundesliga talent.

According to Christian Falk of BILD, the Blues are tracking Wirtz's progress and have been scouting him 'intensely' for over a year now. However, they do face competition from Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Christian Falk did add that German champions Bayern Munich are currently 'leading the race', but the English sides are still in with a chance of securing the highly-rated youngsters signature.

Over on City Xtra, many fans were seemingly left excited about the possibility of young blood being added to the squad and have been excited about what they've seen of Florian Wirtz so far.

