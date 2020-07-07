City Xtra
More images of Man City's 2020/21 kits revealed

harryasiddall

More images of both the home and away kit for Manchester City's 2020/21 season have emerged courtesy of Brazilian supporter @Edgar_MCFC.

The controversial new home shirt has split the opinion of many City fans following previous images that surfaced on the official Puma website as well as through FootyHeadlines.

Whereas, next season's away shirt will match its predecessor in being predominantly black, but taking on a very different design to this season's 'Hacienda-inspired' away strip. 

You can see the leaked images below:

EcT5jMIX0AIHVQ3

Despite there being still no official announcement on the design or even a potential release date of the new kits, it's likely both the club and manufacturers are waiting for the current delayed campaign to be completed before they plan for any future announcements.

Man City 'will' host Champions League RO16 clash after 'a lot' of pressure from Pep Guardiola

Manchester City's Champions League Round of 16 second leg against Real Madrid 'will' be played at the Etihad Stadium after 'a lot' of pressure from the club.

harryasiddall

by

Alphie Izzett

Man City ARE interested in Bundesliga winger - but he is not a priority target

City do possess an interest in Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey, but he is not a first-choice for the club, claims Athletic journalist David Ornstein.

markgough96

Everton to rival Arsenal for 'unhappy' Man City star

Former club Everton are rivalling Arsenal for Manchester City's John Stones, according to The Sun.

Nathan Allen

by

ANY1ABLUE

Man City player set to earn a spot in Gareth Southgate's England squad

Phil Foden's excellent performances since the season's resumption are set to earn him an England call-up, reports David Ornstein.

markgough96

"City need more. City will find more..." - Leroy Sane: The Irreplaceable Illusion

Would Sane have changed City’s fortunes this season? Was his head already in Munich? Were we destined to a slow defence of our title regardless of his injury? They’re probably impossible questions to answer, but perhaps one that isn’t is the question of whether or not Sane is irreplaceable.

Ryan Corless

City Xtra plays: Football Manager (Part Three)

The first half of the season has gone better than expected. But now, as the temperature in real-life England at the time of writing hits the thirties, things are also starting to heat up in our Football Manager series.

Nathan Allen

Five Things We Learned: Southampton 1-0 Man City (Premier League)

Following a sobering defeat on the south coast against Southampton, Manchester City must reflect after a turbulent string of results. The result encapsulated a lot of talking points from this season. Even with Pep Guardiola, it appears 'Typical City' is alive and well. Here are the 5 Things Learnt from City's encounter with Southampton.

Rob Milarvie

Napoli chairman sets price for Man City target - players agent causing issues

Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis has set an initial price of €45 million, rising to €60-70 million in add ons, for Manchester City target Kalidou Koulibaly.

harryasiddall

by

Alphie Izzett

Pep Guardiola calls U23 starlet up to first team training after Sergio Agüero's injury

Young forward Liam Delap has become the latest youth player to be called up to train with the Manchester City first team.

Nathan Allen

Player Ratings: Southampton 1-0 Man City (Premier League)

Manchester City went through the most 'Typical City' of performances on Sunday afternoon, falling to a narrow 1-0 defeat to Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton, despite registering 26 shots at goal, and maintaining 76% of ball possession across the 90 minutes.

Brandon Evans