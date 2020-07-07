More images of Man City's 2020/21 kits revealed

More images of both the home and away kit for Manchester City's 2020/21 season have emerged courtesy of Brazilian supporter @Edgar_MCFC.

The controversial new home shirt has split the opinion of many City fans following previous images that surfaced on the official Puma website as well as through FootyHeadlines.

Whereas, next season's away shirt will match its predecessor in being predominantly black, but taking on a very different design to this season's 'Hacienda-inspired' away strip.

You can see the leaked images below:

Despite there being still no official announcement on the design or even a potential release date of the new kits, it's likely both the club and manufacturers are waiting for the current delayed campaign to be completed before they plan for any future announcements.

