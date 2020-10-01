More memorable European evenings, or another group of death - Man City’s 20/21 Champions League Group Stage opponents confirmed

Manchester City will face FC Porto, Olympiakos and Marseille in the group stages of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League, following the draw in Geneva, Switzerland on Thursday evening.

City, who’s name was in group stage draw for a 10th straight season are still yet to ever get past the semi-final stages of the elite European competition and were disappointingly knocked out in the quarter-finals last season, despite two wonderful wins over Real Madrid in the last sixteen.

The group stages, which will begin on the either October 20th or 21st for Manchester City and span across the remainder of the calendar year with two matchday’s scheduled for October, November and December, will see City travel to Portugal, Greece and France.

Pep Guardiola’s side were drawn into Pot C, and avoided a host of big names, including ties against the likes of Real Madrid, Juventus, Bayern Munich and PSG from Pot One, and were eventually paired with FC Porto.

The Portuguese champions haven’t faced Manchester City since meeting in the knockout stages of the UEFA Europa League during the 2011/12 season. Roberto Mancini was in charge when City won a two legged affair by a 6-1 aggregate score, with a 2-1 win in Porto and 4-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium - a certain David Pizzaro scored in the second leg.

Olympiakos will also play Manchester City home and away between now and Christmas. The Greek outfit, who City have never faced, came up against English opposition twice last season with Tottenham up against them in last seasons Champions League Group Stages and Wolves overcoming them in the knockout stages of the Europa League in July.

The final team to make up Group C is French side Marseille, who like Olympiakos, have never faced the Blues competitively prior to this year's pending Champions League meetings. Manchester City have had difficulty against other Ligue 1 opponents in this competition recently - with AS Monaco and Lyon both having knocked Manchester City out of the Champions League during Pep Guardiola’s reign.

The order in which Manchester City will face FC Porto, Olympiakos and OM Marseille will be confirmed on Friday 2nd October, according to UEFA.

