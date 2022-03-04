Morgan Rogers Returns to Manchester City Following Bournemouth Loan But Will NOT Be Able to Play Matches

After confirmation from Bournemouth manager Scott Parker of on-loan winger Morgan Rogers' return to Manchester City, a new report has detailed a confusing aspect of the situation.

With a mere one start to his name during his largely unsuccessful loan spell at Bournemouth this season, Morgan Rogers has endured a tumultuous time at the Vitality Stadium.

While a renaissance looked like it was on the cards after the youngster came off the bench to score against Luton in a Championship clash in January, playing six minutes in the league since then is proof that he has been seriously out of favour.

In a new development, Bournemouth manager Scott Parker has confirmed that the 20-year old forward has now returned to Manchester City, where he has resumed training at the City Football Academy.

However, as per a new report from Dorset Live detailing the situation, Morgan Rogers still technically remains on loan at Bournemouth, as his return to Manchester City only transpired after the closure of the January transfer window.

After manager Scott Parker left him out of his 25-man squad in February, the gifted attacker is in a precarious position, where can neither represent Bournemouth nor Manchester City during the final few months of the ongoing campaign.

Rogers had impressed during his previous loan outing at Lincoln in 2021, scoring six goals in 28 appearances and winning the EFL Young Player of the Month award last March.

However, things have gone from bad to worse for the starlet, who had set League One alight during the second half of the 2020/21 campaign.

While there is no denying that Morgan Rogers has plenty of talent to his name, a solution will need to be found for the Manchester City youngster, whose stock has plummeted this term.

