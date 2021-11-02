"Much More Important Than United" - Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Makes Admission About Champions League Tie Against Club Brugge

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has stated that his side's upcoming clash with Club Brugge in the Champions League group-stage will be more important than their derby tie against Manchester United at the weekend.

The Premier League champions will be looking to bounce back from two defeats on the spin last week, as they crashed out of the Carabao Cup on penalties before suffering a 2-0 loss against Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

City handed a 5-1 thumping to Brugge on matchday three of the group-stage, with goals from Joao Cancelo, Kyle Walker, Cole Palmer and a brace from Riyad Mahrez sealed a stylish victory for the Sky Blues in Belgium.

Ahead of an important derby clash with Manchester United on Saturday, Pep Guardiola's men need to make sure they get their morale back up to enter the tie with confidence after a shaky run of form recently.

Previewing the game on Wednesday night at the Etihad Stadium, Guardiola stressed that the match against Club Brugge carries more importance than the Manchester derby at the weekend.

The City boss said: "This game (vs Brugge) is much more important than the United game," in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

City will be seeking their first win at Old Trafford in three seasons on Saturday, but Guardiola believes that his side can take a major step towards qualification for the knock-out stages of the Champions League with a win in mid-week.

Guardiola added: "An incredible step forward to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League. In the Premier League, (there are) many games, here (UCL) just six, now three left (in the group-stage).

"Not much and they are decisive the third and fourth games. The most important games, and we need to take it seriously."

The Manchester side have been handed five defeats in 16 games across all competitions already since August, including three losses in the Premier League, leaving them five points adrift of league leaders Chelsea in third place in the pile.

